Preview: Dodgers at Mets

Clayton Kershaw has a 1-6 lifetime record in the postseason, but the Los Angeles Dodgers really need him to display his regular-season form when they visit the New York Mets for Game 4 of their National League Division Series on Tuesday. Kershaw suffered the loss in Game 1 and Los Angeles is facing elimination after dropping a 13-7 decision on Monday that allowed the Mets to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five matchup.

Kershaw is 6-0 with a 1.34 ERA in nine career regular-season starts against New York, and Mets manager Terry Collins said making the ace work deep into the count will be crucial. “He’s tough, but he’s coming back on short rest,” Collins said in his postgame press conference. “I don’t know how long a leash he’s going to have, but we’ve got to make him work as we did the other day in Los Angeles.” New York had its bats working in the Game 3 trouncing as Curtis Granderson drove in five runs to match the franchise postseason record set by Carlos Delgado in 2006, while Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d‘Arnaud homered as the Mets set the club playoff mark for runs in a game. Los Angeles’ Chase Utley did not play in Game 3 after his controversial slide that broke the leg of New York shortstop Ruben Tejada in Game 2 drew a two-game suspension, which he is appealing.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 4.05 ERA) vs. Mets LH Steven Matz (2015: 4-0, 2.27)

Kershaw hasn’t been so formidable in the playoffs, posting a 4.99 ERA in 12 career appearances (nine starts). He has lost five consecutive starts over the last three postseasons and allowed three runs and four hits while striking out 11 over 6 2/3 innings in Game 1. “I appreciate the confidence that (manager Don Mattingly) has, the confidence in me to do it,” Kershaw said in a press conference. “It’s a good feeling to know your manager wants you out there, makes you want to prove him right, for sure.”

Matz hasn’t pitched since Sept. 24 due to back issues, but one of his six major-league outings was a victory over the Dodgers on July 5. Matz allowed two hits over six scoreless innings and struck out eight, prompting Collins to call on him instead of Jonathan Niese. “We’ve got to protect Steven a little bit, he hasn’t pitched in a while,” Collins said. “We’ve got to back him up with some guys that if he can get us through five or six (innings), that would be great.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Cespedes recorded three hits in Game 3, and his three-run homer marked the first time he has gone deep since Sept. 14.

2. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner has registered two hits in each game of the series.

3. The homer by d‘Arnaud also was his first since Sept. 14. He went 3-for-5 on Monday after being hitless in seven at-bats over the first two games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Mets 2