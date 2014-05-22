Three solo homers power Dodgers past Mets

NEW YORK -- Brian Wilson knows the rest of the National League West is aware of what the Los Angeles Dodgers can do once they get rolling. He hopes the last two games are the beginning of a stretch in which the division’s four other teams have to start worrying about the Dodgers again.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez, right fielder Yasiel Puig and shortstop Hanley Ramirez all hit solo homers Wednesday night and left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu struck out nine in six innings in his return from the disabled list as the Dodgers edged the New York Mets 4-3 at Citi Field.

The win was the second in a row for the Dodgers (25-22), who have strung together consecutive victories just three times since April 21. But the thoroughness with which the Dodgers took the first two games from the Mets gives Wilson reason to believe another season-defining run is on the horizon for Los Angeles.

One night after pounding out 15 hits and tying a season high for runs in a 9-4 rout of the Mets, the Dodgers maximized their five hits Wednesday and rode a strong performance by Ryu and three subsequently solid innings from their bullpen, which has allowed one run in seven frames against the Mets.

“We’ll just have to see how this road trip goes,” said Wilson, who threw a scoreless eighth inning for the second straight night. “If we can continue to play baseball that we know we’re capable of playing, this is a team that I don’t think the division really wants to get too hot.”

The Dodgers, who began play Wednesday four games behind first-place San Francisco, were 30-42 and nine games out of last place through June 21 last year before winning 62 of their final 90 games to win the division by 11 games.

“If we can put together a good series here, which we have, go on to Philly (where the Dodgers begin a three-game series on Friday), then we might just catch fire again,” Wilson said.

The Dodgers can’t begin to think about building a long winning streak without completing the sweep of the Mets on Thursday, when ace Zack Greinke takes the mound. He has allowed two runs or less in 21 straight starts -- the longest such streak since at least 1914.

“At this point, if you can get two, then you’ve got to get greedy,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

The red-hot Gonzalez, who has homered in three straight games, gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with a leadoff homer in the second. Four innings later, Puig and Ramirez launched back-to-back shots off Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom.

The Dodgers added a vital insurance run in the eighth, when pinch-hitter Chone Figgins doubled, went to third on second baseman Dee Gordon’s bunt and scored when Ramirez beat out the back end of a double-play ball.

Ryu, who hadn’t pitched since April 27 due to a stiff left shoulder, allowed nine hits and two walks. He didn’t allow a run until two outs into the sixth, when Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson singled and scored on the first career homer by first baseman Eric Campbell.

“We’ve seen enough now to know that this guy seems to be able to just kind of step right in, throw the ball where he wants (and) change speeds,” Mattingly said. “So to be honest, we thought he would pitch well.”

Right-hander Kenley Jansen earned his 13th save despite allowing a run in the ninth, when Mets center fielder Juan Lagares tripled with one out and scored on second baseman Daniel Murphy’s groundout. Jansen then struck out third baseman David Wright to end the game.

Lagares, Wright and shortstop Wilmer Flores had three hits apiece for the Mets (20-25), who stranded nine runners in losing for the sixth time in seven games.

DeGrom allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings in his second big-league start.

“I go back to what (injured right-hander) Matt Harvey said last year: All you can do is your job,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “DeGrom was real good tonight.”

NOTES: Before the game, the Dodgers placed 3B Juan Uribe (right hamstring) on the disabled list and recalled IF Erisbel Arruebarrena from Double-A Chattanooga. Uribe aggravated a hamstring injury legging out a double in the ninth inning on Tuesday night. Arruebarrena will likely split time at third with INF Justin Turner, who started Wednesday, and INF Chone Figgins. ... Dodgers minor-leaguer Miguel Olivo was placed on the suspended list Wednesday, a day after he bit off a part of teammate Alex Guerrero’s ear during a dugout fight. ... Mets RHP Dillon Gee (right lat strain) was scheduled to throw on flat ground Wednesday for the first time since going on the disabled list May 14. ... Injured Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud (concussion), who has not played since May 13, passed the Mets’ impact tests on Wednesday and said he felt much better. He is scheduled to see a doctor on Thursday.