Kershaw fires thee-hitter as Dodgers blank Mets

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets learned Thursday afternoon that they won’t have to face Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke, he of the 43 2/3-inning scoreless streak, on Friday because Greinke’s wife went into labor.

Unfortunately for the Mets, there was nothing they could do a few hours later to avoid facing Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

The reigning National League MVP and Cy Young Award winner extended his own scoreless streak to 29 2/3 innings Thursday night, when he threw a three-hit shutout and struck out 11 while walking none, leading the Dodgers to a 3-0 win at Citi Field.

“Those two have been pretty special, really, for a while,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I think it’s good for both of them, actually, to have Zack pitching so well. Clayton is so competitive, in a healthy way, that he wants to show how good he is.”

For the first six innings, Kershaw looked as if he might be perfect against the offensively challenged Mets, who sent out a lineup that featured a .170 hitter (left fielder John Mayberry) batting cleanup, a .179 hitter (third baseman Eric Campbell) batting fifth and a .137 hitter batting eighth (catcher Anthony Recker).

Kershaw, who threw a no-hitter on June 18, 2014, retired the first 18 batters he faced Thursday on just 62 pitches. He was working so fast and flawlessly that Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal quickly began thinking about the possibility of a perfect game.

“I looked up thinking it was like the fourth inning and it was already the sixth inning -- that’s how fast the game was going,” Grandal said. “I was like, all right, if we get out of the seventh -- because I’ve seen a lot of guys lose it in the seventh -- then we can do this.”

Alas, Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson ended Kershaw’s bid for the second perfect game in Dodgers history by hitting an 0-2 slider into right field for a clean single leading off the seventh. It also ensured the Mets -- who were no-hit by San Francisco Giants rookie right-hander Chris Heston on June 9 -- would not become the 11th team to be no-hit twice in a season since 1900.

So when did Kershaw begin thinking about a perfect game?

“Right about the time he got a hit,” Kershaw said with a grin. “You know, once the seventh inning rolls around, it could be possible. Didn’t last very long.”

Nor did the “rally” by the Mets, who scored three runs or fewer for the 23rd time in the last 31 games and the 56th time in 96 games overall. Second baseman Wilmer Flores followed with a one-out single, but Kershaw got out of the jam by striking out Mayberry and retiring Campbell on a grounder to short.

First baseman Lucas Duda singled leading off the eighth, but he was picked off, and Kershaw retired the final five batters in order to keep the heat on Greinke, whom the Dodgers hope will start one of the final two games of the four-game series.

“I don’t compete against my teammates. It’s hard enough to get guys out,” Kershaw said. “But yeah, I‘m trying to copy Zack, for sure. The way he’s been throwing, it’s been really fun to watch. Just trying not to lower the bar at all when I‘m out there.”

Kershaw, who led the National League in ERA in each of the last four years and has won three of the last four Cy Youngs, has lowered his ERA from 3.20 to 2.51 during his streak. In his past three starts, he struck out 38 and walked none over 26 innings.

“I don’t know anything I‘m doing differently, I just feel better,” Kershaw said. “Feel like I have pretty good command right now, especially fastball-wise. Feel like I can throw it where I want to.”

Shortstop Jimmy Rollins, a longtime tormenter of the Mets from his days with the Philadelphia Phillies, hit a solo homer in the third for the Dodgers (55-42), who extended their lead in the National League West to three games over the idle San Francisco Giants.

Pinch hitter Alex Guerrero drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth, and right fielder Yasiel Puig added a sacrifice fly. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez had three hits.

The Mets (49-47) fell to 2-5 in a 10-game, post-All-Star break stretch against a trio of first-place teams (the St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals and Dodgers). They have scored just 19 runs in the seven games.

“The way we’re swinging the bats, we were overmatched,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

Right-hander Bartolo Colon (9-9) took the hard-luck loss after allowing one run on five hits and no walks while striking out four over a season-high eight innings.

NOTES: Following the game, the Dodgers announced LHP Ian Thomas will start Friday in place of RHP Zack Greinke. The Dodgers are expected to place Greinke, whose shutout streak is the longest since Dodgers RHP Orel Hershiser’s record 59-inning run in 1988, on paternity leave. ... Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson (Achilles) threw on flat ground and will throw a bullpen session Friday before it is determined if he can start Sunday. ... Mets LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) didn’t start Thursday for the 12th time in 18 games this month. He received a different dose of anti-inflammatory medication Thursday, and the Mets still hope he will avoid the disabled list. ... Mets GM Sandy Alderson said 3B David Wright, who hasn’t played since April 14 due to spinal stenosis, could resume baseball activities in New York next week.