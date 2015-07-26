Uribe’s clutch hit helps Mets edge Dodgers in extras

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets spent the last two days extensively talking about Juan Uribe’s experience and reputation for getting clutch hits.

It took little time for the Mets to get a first-hand look.

In only his fourth at-bat since being acquired from the Atlanta Braves on Friday, Uribe singled off the top of the center-field wall with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Mets to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday afternoon.

The hit came in a game when New York scratched out two runs off Zack Greinke to end the right-hander’s scoreless innings streak at 45 2/3, getting its first run on a fielder’s choice by right-hander Jacob deGrom in the third and its second when rookie left fielder Michael Conforto was hit by a pitch in the sixth.

It also came after closer Jeruys Familia attempted to get his fifth save of at least four outs. Familia was two outs away, but gave up three straight one-out hits in the ninth. He gave up the first run on an RBI double by third baseman Justin Turner and blew his fourth save in 31 opportunities when catcher Yasmani Grandal singled to left field.

Uribe had entered the game in a double switch and came up after right fielder Curtis Granderson opened the 10th with a double off Juan Nicasio (1-3). The Dodgers elected to intentionally walk second baseman Daniel Murphy and brought in closer Kenley Jansen.

On a 0-2 cutter, Uribe hit a drive that nearly cleared the wall, and immediately after Granderson scored, it touched off a celebration between second and third base.

“It is a reputation he has,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s seen it and I’ll take a hit but that ball was crushed. How it didn’t get out I have no idea, that ball was mashed. That’s why we got him.”

“He took some great swings against one of the best closers in the game,” Granderson said. “Then with two strikes to put the same type of swing, connect like that and drive it, that’s just a credit to a very good hitter who has been around the game a long time.”

It was Uribe’s 10th career walk-off hit but first since getting an 11th inning single off San Diego’s Tim Stauffer Aug. 14, 2010, in a game when Pablo Sandoval was intentionally walked ahead of him.

“I think this moment is like when you play in the playoffs and World Series and you’re winning,” Uribe said.

Jenrry Mejia (1-0), one of the first to mob Uribe after the hit, stranded shortstop Jimmy Rollins at third to pitch a scoreless 10th, highlighting his outing by getting a strikeout of center fielder Joc Pederson.

Long before Uribe’s dramatic hit and the Dodgers’ rally, the duel between Grienke and deGrom lived up to its billing.

“It was exciting,” deGrom said. “I knew it was going to be a pitcher’s duel and I was looking forward to that.”

DeGrom allowed two hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings, while getting eight strikeouts and throwing 113 pitches.

Activated from the paternity list before the game, Greinke allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings.

Greinke’s scoreless streak was the fourth-longest in baseball history and 13 1/3 shy of Orel Hershiser’s record of 59 scoreless innings Aug. 30-Sept, 28, 1988. It also was behind scoreless streaks of 58 by Hall of Famers Don Drysdale and 47 by Bob Gibson in 1968.

“I think everyone appreciates that,” Grienke said. “Maybe it will get broken. Five years ago or so, I thought that one and DiMaggio’s streak were the two toughest. But it looks like people are getting closer to the Hershiser one now. So maybe eventually it might happen.”

The scoreless streak ended with nobody out in the bottom of third when the Mets had center fielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis on third and catcher Kevin Plawecki on first. On a 0-2 changeup, deGrom hit a bouncer to Adrian Gonzalez to the edge of the grass and the first baseman opted to go for the out at home but Nieuwenhuis was able to get his right foot in ahead of the tag.

“I think there was a good chance to get him out at home,” Greinke said. “It needed to be a really good throw. I‘m sure it was just a little off.”

The play was ruled a fielder’s choice and deGrom was credited with an RBI. It also was the first run Greinke allowed since giving up a solo home run to San Diego’s Justin Upton with two outs in the eighth June 13.

NOTES: Los Angeles OF Scott Van Slyke injured his neck Saturday in a New York City cab when the driver slammed his brakes and manager Don Mattingly said he was feeling better Sunday. Van Slyke appeared as a pinch hitter in the 10th and had a sacrifice bunt. ... New York had a unique pregame experience as a baby raccoon was discovered in its weight room, but the animal was quickly guided into a cage. ... The Dodgers recalled RHP Yimi Garcia from Triple-A Oklahoma City as their other roster move besides activating RHP Zack Greinke from the paternity list.