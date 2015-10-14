Kershaw, Dodgers down Mets, force Game 5

NEW YORK -- Clayton Kershaw walked to his locker late Tuesday night, snapping his fingers with every step.

Just like that, a narrative was shattered and the National League Division Series was extended to the limit.

Kershaw, the Dodgers’ left-handed ace, threw seven terrific innings on three days’ rest Tuesday night, and he helped jump-start a three-run third inning that lifted Los Angeles to a 3-1 win over the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLDS at Citi Field.

The Dodgers evened the series at two games apiece. The decisive Game 5 will be played Thursday night at Dodger Stadium, where Los Angeles right-hander and Cy Young Award contender Zack Greinke will face the Mets’ ace, All-Star right-hander Jacob deGrom.

“Felt good to get a win tonight,” Kershaw said. “Absolutely, definitely wanted to send this back to L.A. Feel confident with Zack going in Game 5 back home. Just wanted to push it, really wanted to win tonight for a lot of reasons.”

One reason Kershaw didn’t identify but certainly recognized was the impact the outing had on his resume, which includes three Cy Young Awards and a National League Most Valuable Player trophy but lacked a definitive postseason performance.

Kershaw took care of that Tuesday, when he allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight. He threw 94 pitches, including 63 strikes.

“I knew probably 100 pitches was going to be (the) max,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We tried to do the best we could. ... We didn’t get a lot of good swings.”

Kershaw improved to 2-6 in the postseason and lowered his career playoff ERA to 4.59.

“You could see some relief after he came out of that game and he finished that strong outing,” Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis said. “And then to celebrate with him after the game -- a few minutes to just really enjoy what he just accomplished. I‘m so happy for him.”

Ellis sensed Kershaw was particularly revved up in the first inning. Kershaw went to a three-ball count on the first three batters -- including third baseman David Wright, who drew a one-out walk -- before retiring left fielder Yoenis Cespedes on a first-pitch grounder to short to end an 18-pitch frame.

“I think when he got out there on the stage, he was a little amped up,” Ellis said. “Breaking balls probably weren’t as crisp in that first inning especially, but he made some pitches and got out of that inning, which was huge.”

Kershaw immediately grew more effective. He threw 18 pitches in the second before kicking off the Dodgers’ third-inning rally with a one-out single off Mets rookie left-hander Steven Matz.

Kershaw was forced at second on a grounder by center fielder Enrique Hernandez, but the Dodgers then strung together three consecutive hits in a nine-pitch span -- a single by second baseman Howie Kendrick, an RBI single by first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and a two-run double down the third base line by third baseman Justin Turner -- to take a 3-0 lead.

“For some reason I got a hit,” Kershaw said. “I don’t know why or how, but I did. And I didn’t end up scoring, but I think that maybe got the guys going a little bit. That was the inning, so that was huge.”

Kershaw threw 10 pitches in the third before his no-hit bid was broken up by Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy, who hit a one-out homer in the fourth. Kershaw retired eight of the next nine batters, including six by strikeout.

The seventh inning -- an inning Kershaw completed just once in his first nine postseason starts -- got off to a foreboding start when Cespedes hit a chopper in front of the mound. Kershaw fielded it but lost his grip during the exchange.

Last season, with the Dodgers down two games to one in the NLDS against the St. Louis Cardinals, Kershaw threw six shutout innings on three days’ rest before giving up a pair of singles and a home run to first baseman Matt Adams in what ended up being a 3-2 loss.

“There’s no secret the seventh inning has kind of been a tough spot for him these past few postseason outings,” Ellis said.

On Tuesday, though, Kershaw recovered to set down the next three batters.

“Cespedes hits that chopper to lead off the inning, and (it‘s) like, ‘Oh, here we go,'” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “And he was able to stop that.”

The Mets threatened in the eighth against right-hander Chris Hatcher, who walked right fielder Curtis Granderson with two outs, and right-hander Kenley Jansen, who walked Wright. However, Jansen retired Murphy on an inning-ending flyout to right. Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to close out his second save of the series.

“Getting the ball back to Zack on our field gives us a chance,” Mattingly said.

Matz took the loss for the Mets after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in his postseason debut.

“He was outstanding,” Collins said of Matz, who was making just his seventh major league start. “We’ve got all the confidence in the world that if we get to the next round, he’s going to be a part of that rotation.”

NOTES: Dodgers 3B Justin Turner left after the top of the eighth due to a sore knee but promised he would play Thursday. “We’ll be good to go,” Turner said. ... Mets INF Juan Uribe (chest) has yet to resume baseball activities. Uribe was injured diving for a ground ball on Sept. 20 and aggravated the ailment while swinging a bat five days later. ... Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal, who sustained a minor shoulder injury Monday, was available off the bench Tuesday but did not play. ... Dodgers INF Chase Utley, who appealed a two-game suspension for his slide that broke the leg of Mets SS Ruben Tejada in Game 2, sat out for the second game in a row.