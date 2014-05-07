Preview: Dodgers at Nationals

Stephen Strasburg is seeking to develop some consistency as he prepares to take the mound in the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon. The former No. 1 overall pick failed to win back-to-back starts last season and that trend has continued through the opening five weeks of the 2014 campaign. Washington allowed four unearned runs during a sloppy 8-3 loss Tuesday night, pushing its major league-leading total to 26.

After starting a pair of Cy Young Award winners on back-to-back days, the Dodgers will turn to reclamation project Dan Haren, who looks to remain perfect one year after his career appeared to be hitting an end with the Nationals. Haren started 4-2 with Washington in 2013 before enduring an 11-start winless drought during which he went 0-8. Right fielder Yasiel Puig could return to the lineup after sitting out the past two games for Los Angeles, which is 6-1 in its last seven versus the Nationals.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet Los Angeles, MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Dan Haren (4-0, 2.39 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (2-2, 3.60)

Haren matched his season high with seven strikeouts and allowed three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings in a 9-4 win at Minnesota last time out to keep his record unblemished. The 33-year-old Californian has pitched at least 5 2/3 innings in each of his outings and has surrendered only two homers and seven walks while striking out 34 in 37 2/3 innings. Haren is 3-2 with a 2.48 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) versus Washington.

A dropped first-inning fly ball resulted in a three-run homer off Strasburg in his last start, but he followed that up five scoreless frames at Philadelphia. Strasburg had a dominant performance in his previous turn, striking out 11 in seven scoreless innings in a win over San Diego. Strasburg has been overpowering in his last three home starts, yielding a total of three runs and 16 hits while fanning 32 over 19 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Strasburg owns a 1.42 ERA but has not factored in the decision in three starts against Los Angeles.

2. Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez is 4-for-13 with a homer off Strasburg.

3. Nationals OF Nate McLouth is 7-for-13 with a homer and four doubles against Haren.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Dodgers 2