Preview: Dodgers at Nationals

The Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers were both ready to make a statement coming out of the All-Star break on Friday, but their desire to start off the second half strong proved to be no match for Nationals Park. After completing the opener that was suspended after five innings due to three power outages, the two division leaders will resume their series with the second of three games Saturday in Washington.

Yunel Escobar provided the offensive fireworks for the Nationals before Friday’s game was called, scoring on an early RBI groundout before clubbing the go-ahead two-run shot. Washington saw its National League East lead grow to 2 ½ games without finishing the contest, however, as the second-place New York Mets lost in St. Louis. Adrian Gonzalez countered with a two-run homer in the opener and is hoping he has found his stroke again after batting .194 in 11 July contests prior to the break. The NL West-leading Dodgers won four of five before the Midsummer Classic and will turn to three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, who is unbeaten in five starts against the Nationals since Aug. 6, 2010.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (6-6, 2.85 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Doug Fister (3-4, 4.08)

Kershaw completed his worst first half since 2012 with one of the finer outings of the season, fanning a season-high 13 during an eight-hitter en route to a July 8 win over Philadelphia. The reigning NL MVP’s first complete game and shutout of the season ended a five-start winless streak during which he yielded one earned run or less three times and no more than three earned runs in any of the turns. Bryce Harper is 1-for-6 all-time against Kershaw, who is 7-2 with a 2.59 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) against Washington.

Fister has been inconsistent in four turns since returning from the disabled list on June 18, but pitched well in a no-decision on July 6 versus Cincinnati. The Fresno State product allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits over six frames and is 2-1 with a 3.35 ERA in six home turns. Jimmy Rollins (3-for-10) Howie Kendrick (6-for-23) and Alberto Callaspo (8-for-22) have all homered against Fister, who gave up four runs (three earned) and 10 hits over five innings to take the loss in his only career start versus the Dodgers last September.

WALK-OFFS

1. Friday’s suspended game is scheduled to resume at 2:05 p.m. ET.

2. In three-plus games since getting a three-day break to rest a tight left hamstring, Escobar is 8-for-16 after going 2-for-3 through five innings on Friday.

3. The Dodgers are expected to activate LF Carl Crawford (right oblique strain) from the 60-day disabled list at the end of this series.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Nationals 2