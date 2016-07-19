Preview: Dodgers at Nationals

The Washington Nationals got a well-deserved day off on Monday after battling for 18 innings only to fall 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Nationals will try to shake off the sting of that setback and return to the business of increasing their lead in the National League East when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-games series on Tuesday.

Daniel Murphy’s ninth-inning home run sent Sunday’s contest into extra innings and gave Washington a shot at its sixth straight win, but the bullpen came up just a tad short. The Nationals staff is on a roll of late while allowing two runs or fewer in each of the last six games and is hoping Reynaldo Lopez can keep the run going when he makes his major league debut on Tuesday. The Dodgers aren’t quite as hot in the pitching department with ace Clayton Kershaw on the disabled list and dropped two of three at Arizona to begin their road trip. Kenta Maeda could not make it out of the fifth inning in Sunday’s 6-5 setback, which dropped Los Angeles to 22-24 on the road.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (7-3, 4.52 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Reynaldo Lopez (NA)

Some consistency from Kazmir would certainly improve the outlook on the Los Angeles staff, but the veteran followed up a 10-strikeout, three-hit performance on July 2 by getting knocked around against San Diego on July 8. The Texas native walked three in as many innings and threw 85 pitches while allowing three runs in the no decision. Kazmir was sharper against the Nationals on June 21, when he allowed two runs in six innings in a game the Dodgers went on to win 3-2.

Lopez wowed scouts at the Futures Game during All-Star weekend with a fastball that touched 100 mph and recorded 109 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings in the minors this season. The Dominican Republic native is filling the rotation spot vacated by Joe Ross (shoulder) and fellow prospect Lucas Giolito, who was sent back to the minors prior to the break. Lopez amassed a 4-5 record with a 3.19 ERA in 16 starts spread between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals are expected to place LHP Sammy Solis (right knee) on the DL to make room for Lopez.

2. Los Angeles CF Joc Pederson (shoulder) is expected to come off the 15-day DL during the series.

3. Washington managed eight hits in 57 at-bats on Sunday and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Dodgers 2