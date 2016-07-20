Preview: Dodgers at Nationals

The Los Angeles Dodgers missed a pair of opportunities to gain ground on the San Francisco Giants in the National League West with one-run losses in Arizona over the weekend and are determined not to let any more chances go to waste with the road trip hitting the East coast. The Dodgers took the series opener to gain one game and will try to take another when they visit the Washington Nationals in the second of a three-game set on Wednesday.

Los Angeles picked on Reynaldo Lopez in his first career start on Tuesday and breezed to an 8-4 win in the series opener, cooling off the Nationals and pulling within 4 1/2 games in the West as the Giants were falling in Boston. The Dodgers got some bad news when ace Clayton Kershaw was shut down from rehab due to continuing lower back pain and are trying to keep things tight in the West until the Cy Young winner returns or help arrives at the trade deadline. Washington’s pitching staff allowed two or fewer runs in six straight games before Lopez’s rough debut and had its lead in the NL East trimmed to 4 1/2 games over the Miami Marlins. The Nationals are looking ahead to the trade deadline as well and are in the market for help in the outfield and at the back end of the bullpen.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), MASN2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Bud Norris (5-7, 4.17 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (5-8, 4.70)

Norris is 2-0 in three starts with Los Angeles since coming over in a deal from the Atlanta Braves, but needed some help from his offense on Friday. The veteran from California was reached for four runs and eight hits in five innings but managed to grab a win in a game the Dodgers took 13-7. Norris started against Washington for the Braves on April 11 and was ripped for five runs and nine hits in five innings to suffer the loss.

Gonzalez needed 108 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings at the New York Mets in his final start before the break on July 10 but still managed to get the win while surrendering two runs – both on solo homers. The Florida native has issued four walks in four of his last six starts and has not completed seven innings in that span. Gonzalez is 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers placed LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (elbow) on the 15-day disabled list and will recall 19-year-old LHP Julio Urias to start on Thursday.

2. Washington 3B Anthony Rendon sat out the last two games with flu-like symptoms and is day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager missed Tuesday’s game with a stomach virus and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Dodgers 4