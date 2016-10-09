Preview: Dodgers at Nationals

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to wait an extra day to attempt to take a 2-0 lead over the host Washington Nationals in the National League Division Series after a Hurricane Matthew-related rainout pushed Game 2 from Saturday to Sunday. The northernmost arm of Matthew dumped rain on the ballpark into the night Saturday, and the decision to postpone was made early enough to keep Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill and Nationals righty Tanner Roark on tap for Game 2.

The rainout eliminates Sunday's travel day from the schedule, but the 1 p.m. start should get the teams to the west coast by late Sunday night. "We hate to cancel," commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters. "We hate to make travel worse on the players than it was originally intended to be. But it just doesn't look like we're going to have a situation that would be safe for the players to play." Justin Turner hit a two-run homer and Corey Seager launched a solo shot as Los Angeles prevailed 4-3 in Friday's series opener. The Nationals haven't won a postseason series since relocating from Montreal following the 2004 campaign - losing in 2012 and 2014 - and the franchise has captured only one (1981) since the Expos began play in 1969.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FS1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Rich Hill (12-5, 2.12 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (16-10, 2.83)

Hill went 3-2 with a 1.83 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in six starts after being acquired from Oakland and didn't pitch more because of a severe blister issue that began while he was with the Athletics. "It wasn't the normal type of blister, I guess. It was more of an outlier," Hill said at Friday's press conference. "It was a blister that was more on the pad of my finger, and it wasn't so much on where you would see a normal pitcher's blister on the tip of their finger." Hill, who is 1-1 with a 4.34 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Nationals, lost his lone postseason start back in 2007 as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

Roark draws the Game 2 start with injured Stephen Strasburg (elbow) not on the series roster after enjoying a campaign in which he set career bests for victories and ERA while limiting opposing batters to a .228 average. The 30-year-old is making his first career postseason start and called it "a dream came true" at his press conference Friday. "But you've got to go out there and be confident in everything that I do," Roark said. "And you know, be aggressive and keep doing what I did all during the season. Not change anything and just be myself."

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy (strained buttocks muscle) went 1-for-3 with a walk in Game 1 in his first start since Sept. 17.

2. Los Angeles RHP Kenley Jansen, who recorded a career-best 47 saves in the regular season, registered his first five-out save since April 13 in Game 1.

3. Washington CF Trea Turner, LF Jayson Werth and SS Danny Espinosa each struck out three times in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Dodgers 3