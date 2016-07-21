Dodgers' Turner homers twice to hand Strasburg first loss

WASHINGTON -- Justin Turner hit two home runs with five RBIs to hand Stephen Strasburg his first loss of the season as Los Angeles Dodgers posted a 6-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon.

The Dodgers (54-43), who used eight pitchers, took two of three games in the series and are 5-1 this season against the National League East leaders. Washington (57-39) is 30-18 at home, but has lost six of its last 11 at Nationals Park.

Turner recorded the fourth multi-homer game of his career, his second this season. His career-high 17 homers this season eclipses the 16 he hit for the Dodgers last season.

Strasburg (13-1) was the first National League starter to begin the season 13-0 since 1912. He had not lost since Sept. 9, 2015, and in his last four starts had allowed just three earned runs and 11 hits.

Strasburg gave up six earned runs and seven hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts in six innings against the Dodgers. Washington was 16-1 in his previous 17 starts this year, and Strasburg's ERA rose from 2.51 to 2.83.

Turner hit a two-run homer in the first to give the Dodgers the early advantage.

After an RBI single by Adrian Gonzalez in the third, Turner blasted a 3-0 pitch from Strasburg into the seats in left for a three-run shot and a 6-1 lead.

Bryce Harper put the Nationals on the board with a sacrifice fly in the third. Danny Espinosa had an RBI double in the sixth to make it 6-2, and Daniel Murphy brought Washington within three with an RBI single in the seventh.

The last time Strasburg allowed at least six or more earned runs in a game was May 12, 2015 at Arizona.

The Dodgers starter was rookie Julio Urias, who gave up one run on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts in four innings. He threw 77 pitches as Pedro Baez took over in the fifth.

Louis Coleman came out of the well-used Dodgers bullpen later in the fifth and retired Anthony Rendon on a fly ball with the bases loaded and two outs to end the rally. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 28th save as he set down the heart of the order after a single by Harper.

Urias, 19, made his big league debut on May 27 at Dodgers Stadium and had not pitched in the majors since July 4 against the Baltimore Orioles. Adam Liberatore (2-0) was credited with the win as he threw a scoreless eighth. He has not allowed a run in his last 27 outings.

Gonzalez also had two hits for the Dodgers and Howie Kendrick extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the third. Chris Heisey had two hits for the Nationals.

NOTES: Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig, who did not start, came up limping after he grounded out in the seventh. He has right hamstring tightness and was replaced in field in the last of the seventh by Scott Van Slyke. ... The Dodgers called up LHP Julio Urias from Triple-A to start the game Thursday, and also recalled LHP Grant Dayton from Triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room on the roster, the Dodgers sent INF Charlie Culberson and OF Zach Walters to Triple-A. Culberson started at shortstop on Wednesday and Walters made his big league debut with the Nationals in 2013. ... Washington RHP Tanner Roark (9-5, 2.82) will pitch Friday at home against San Diego RHP Luis Perdomo (3-4, 7.36). ... Dodgers RHP Brandon McCarthy (2-0, 1.69) will start Friday in St. Louis against Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha (5-7, 4.45). ... Washington OF Chris Heisey, who started in left for Jayson Werth on Thursday, played in 33 games for the Dodgers last year. ... Washington entered the game with a league-best 132 homers and had gone deep in 10 contests in a row. ... Nationals first-base coach Davey Lopes stole 418 bases while playing with the Dodgers from 1972-81. His teammate from 1976 to 1981 was Washington manager Dusty Baker. ... Dodgers OF Howie Kendrick entered Thursday with a .414 batting average this month, the best in the majors. He had hit safely in 12 games in a row.