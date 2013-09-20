Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched the National League West for the 12th time and can now turn their attention to tuning up for the playoffs as they continue a 10-game road trip at San Diego on Friday. A comeback 7-6 victory in Arizona on Thursday secured the division crown for Los Angeles, which was in last place in the NL West as late as July 1. Thursday marked the earliest date the Dodgers have clinched since moving to Los Angeles.

Hanley Ramirez was 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs in Thursday’s win. Ramirez has been bothered by back problems of late and may be one of many Dodgers who get some time off in the final 10 days of the regular season, although the team trails Atlanta and St. Louis for the best record in the league. San Diego is one loss away from clinching its third straight losing season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Edinson Volquez (9-11, 5.94 ERA) vs. Padres LH Robbie Erlin (2-3, 5.18)

Volquez will be pitching in Petco Park for the first time since he was released by the Padres in August. He was 4-7 with a 5.72 ERA at San Diego this year but has a 3.94 mark in 35 games (34 starts) all-time at Petco. The 30-year-old is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA in three starts since joining the Dodgers.

Erlin is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA in three starts since rejoining San Diego last month. He yielded two runs in six innings of a 2-1 loss at Atlanta on Saturday. The 22-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and has struck out 16 batters while walking only three in 18 1/3 innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez sat out Thursday with a quadriceps injury.

2. San Diego had a four-game winning streak snapped Thursday with a 10-1 loss at Pittsburgh

3. Los Angeles is 24-11 in its last 35 divisional games.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Dodgers 4