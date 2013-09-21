Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break out of their slump as they continue their 10-game road trip with the second contest of a three-game set against the San Diego Padres on Saturday. Los Angeles is 2-3 on its trek and has lost six of its last eight games overall, but one of the victories came at Arizona on Thursday, when it clinched the National League West title. Skip Schumaker registered three of the Dodgers’ six hits Friday as the club dropped a 2-0 decision in the series opener.

Los Angeles rested many of its regulars Friday, with Adrian Gonzalez (quadriceps), Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig appearing as pinch hitters and Hanley Ramirez sitting out due to a sore hamstring and back. A pair of rookies starred for the Padres in the opener, with Robbie Erlin scattering four hits over 7 2/3 innings and Jedd Gyorko hitting his 20th homer and driving in both runs. Gyorko is the first second baseman in franchise history to hit 20 homers in a season for San Diego, which has won five of its last six contests.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), FSN (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (14-9, 1.94 ERA) vs. Padres RH Burch Smith (1-1, 6.57)

Kershaw looks to rebound from his second loss in three decisions after receiving three extra days of rest. The 25-year-old has put together another stellar season as he leads the majors in ERA (1.94) and WHIP (0.93), is second in innings (223) and leads the NL with 214 strikeouts. Kershaw is 8-6 lifetime against San Diego but has posted a 4.67 ERA while losing all three outings versus the Padres this season.

Smith is coming off the best start of his brief tenure in the major leagues on Sunday, when he struck out a career-high 10 while scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings at Atlanta for his first victory. The 23-year-old was battered in three starts in May but has yielded a total of two runs and seven hits over 12 frames in two outings this month. Smith never has faced the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kershaw is attempting to lead the majors in ERA for the third consecutive season.

2. Los Angeles OF Andre Ethier has missed seven straight games with a sprained ankle.

3. The Padres must win their nine remaining games to avoid their third losing campaign in a row.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Padres 1