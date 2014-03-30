Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers opened their season last week in Australia with a two-game sweep of their closest competition in the National League West from 2013. On Sunday, they will attempt to carry that success over stateside when they open a three-game road set against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers saw starters Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu hold the Arizona Diamondbacks to one run over 11 2/3 innings en route to a pair of two-run victories.

Thanks in large part to the eight days in between regular-season games and a minor back injury to Kershaw, Ryu will become only the third pitcher since 2002 to start back-to-back contests. The Dodgers are also expected to welcome back left fielder Carl Crawford, who will see his first action of 2014 after skipping the Australia trip to attend the birth of his child. The Padres have finished higher than third in the division only once in seven seasons under manager Bud Black and endured three straight losing campaigns, but closed out 2013 on a high note with a 16-11 record in September.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2013: 10-9, 3.09)

Ryu injured his right big toe running the bases in the Dodgers’ second victory over Arizona, but is expected to get the call barring any setbacks leading up to the game. The 27-year-old was sharp in his season debut in Australia, limiting Arizona to two hits and a walk while fanning five over five scoreless frames March 22. Ryu, who went 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA against San Diego as a rookie last season, has allowed three or fewer runs in 11 of his last 12 regular-season starts.

Cashner gets his first career Opening Day nod one year after capitalizing on good health in his first full season in the rotation. The hard-throwing Texas native made 26 starts and got stronger as the season progressed, capping it off with a 2.25 ERA in August and a 0.76 ERA in September, which included a near-no-hitter against Pittsburgh. Cashner is 0-2 with a 1.32 ERA in 14 career appearances against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez (1-for-11) and RF Yasiel Puig (1-for-9) have not fared well against Cashner.

2. San Diego has dropped seven of its last eight against Los Angeles.

3. Kershaw reported no pain in his back after playing catch Friday and is expected to start the team’s home opener against San Francisco on Friday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Padres 2