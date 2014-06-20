Preview: Dodgers at Padres

Dan Haren has the dubious distinction of following up a performance for the ages when he takes the mound for the surging Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at the San Diego Padres. Los Angeles has won three straight and five of six following a three-game home sweep of the Colorado Rockies - capped by ace Clayton Kershaw’s 15-strikeout no-hitter Wednesday. Los Angeles won two of three at San Diego earlier this season.

The Dodgers have pulled within four games of slumping San Francisco in the National League West, chopping 5 1/2 games off the Giants’ lead in a span of 11 days. San Diego received a pair of strong pitching performances to take the final two games of a home-and-home series against Seattle, marking the first time the Padres have won back-to-back games since May 30-31. San Diego has dropped nine of its last 11 to Los Angeles and scored a total of only 14 runs.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Dan Haren (7-4, 3.54 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (5-8, 3.72 ERA)

Haren turned in his best outing in his season debut at San Diego on April 2, permitting only an unearned run on four hits over six innings to improve to 6-4 lifetime versus the Padres. Haren will be seeking to win his third consecutive start but needs to do a better job of keeping the ball in the park. The 33-year-old has surrendered at least one home run (10) totals in his past seven outings.

There was a school of thought that former 21-game winner Kennedy would thrive in spacious Petco Park, but he lost his first five decisions at home this season, including a 3-2 defeat to the Dodgers on April 1. Kennedy started to turn things around by winning his last two at home but is coming off back-to-back losses at Philadelphia and New York, allowing eight runs in 12 1/3 innings. He is 5-5 in 12 career starts versus Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers CF Matt Kemp is 13-for-27 with nine RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Padres RHPs Joaquin Benoit and Huston Street have not been scoring upon in 14 and nine appearances, respectively.

3. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is batting .347 against the Padres, for whom he played from 2006-10.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Padres 3