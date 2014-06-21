Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers were enjoying a blistering hot streak before enduring a ninth-inning meltdown in the series opener against the San Diego Padres. The visiting Dodgers look to rebound from their collapse when they continue their three-game set versus their National League West rivals Saturday. Will Venable belted the game-tying double before scoring on Everth Cabrera’s sacrifice fly as host San Diego overcame a four-run deficit en route to a 6-5 triumph Friday.

Los Angeles’ failure to secure the final three outs of the ninth prevented it from moving within three games of skidding San Francisco for first place in the division. To add injury to insult, Yasiel Puig exited the contest with a mild hip strain to put his availability for Saturday’s contest in doubt. Seth Smith continued to torment the Dodgers this season, belting two solo shots Friday to improve to 6-for-10 with four homers against the club this season.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNLA, Fox Sports San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (4-4, 2.49 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (6-6, 3.27)

Beckett fell for the third time in four outings since recording his no-hitter against Philadelphia on May 25. The 34-year-old allowed four runs on five hits in seven innings in a 6-3 setback to Arizona on Sunday. Beckett has enjoyed success versus San Diego, posting a 5-2 career mark while holding the club to a .229 batting average.

Ross saw his winless stretch span to three starts as he yielded five runs on seven hits and walked an astounding seven in a 5-1 setback to Seattle on Monday. The 27-year-old has permitted three homers over his last three outings after keeping the ball in the yard in his previous four. Ross hasn’t fared well against Los Angeles, brandishing an 0-2 career mark while walking 11 in 20 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles LF Matt Kemp had an RBI single in the first inning Friday to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He is 14-for-31 with 10 RBIs on the stretch.

2. San Diego is vying to win its fourth straight game for the first time since May 9-13.

3. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who is a former Padre, is 4-for-9 with a double in his career versus Ross.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Padres 2