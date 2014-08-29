Preview: Dodgers at Padres

Los Angeles looks to get Yasiel Puig and Hanley Ramirez on track Friday when the Dodgers begin a three-game series against the host San Diego Padres, who have won three of their last four. Puig has two extra-base hits this month while Ramirez has gone 1-for-12 since coming off the disabled list for the Dodgers, who hold a 4 1/2-game lead over San Francisco in the National League West. The Dodgers are 36-19 against NL West opponents this season, including 7-3 against the Padres.

The Dodgers stand a season-high 18 games above .500, and the underrated Justin Turner has been a key part of the team’s success while filling in at four positions and batting .321. “Is he Juan Uribe? Probably not, but he’s done a very good job wherever we put him,” bench coach Tim Wallach told ESPNLosAngeles.com. “He’s done a good job at all of them and those guys are invaluable.” San Diego catcher Rene Rivera isn’t as versatile as Turner, but has been a pleasant surprise with nine home runs and 32 RBIs in 212 at-bats.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Dodgers), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Dan Haren (11-10, 4.44 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2-6, 2.43)

Haren has won three of his last four starts, including Friday when he held the Mets to one run on three hits over seven innings. The 33-year-old, who allowed four runs in four innings against the Padres on July 11, has reached double-digit wins in 10 consecutive seasons since 2005. Seth Smith is 13-for-44 with two homers against Haren, who is 6-5 with a 3.87 ERA in 19 career games (18 starts) against San Diego.

Cashner is set to make his second start since returning from shoulder soreness that landed him on the disabled list for two months. The Texas native was encouraged after allowing two runs over five innings against Arizona last Saturday. Cashner, who is looking to snap a nine-start winless streak dating back to April 16, has gone 0-2 with a 1.35 ERA in 15 career games (four starts) against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez missed Wednesday’s game against Arizona with a stiff back, but is expected to return Friday.

2. Padres SS Everth Cabrera (strained left hamstring) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend.

3. Los Angeles LF Scott Van Slyke left Wednesday’s game with a right ankle injury, but X-rays were negative and he could be available this weekend.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Padres 2