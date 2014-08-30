Preview: Dodgers at Padres

Yasiel Puig looks to snap a 0-for-19 slump on Saturday when the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their three-game series against the host San Diego Padres, who have won three straight. Puig was held out of the starting lineup on Friday, when the Dodgers fell 3-2 in 12 innings and saw their lead over San Francisco cut to 3 1/2 games in the National League West. Los Angeles shortstop Hanley Ramirez homered before leaving the game with an apparent leg injury and is listed as day-to-day.

The Padres continue to be intrigued by the play of outfielder Abraham Almonte, who is hitting .303 in 20 games since being acquired from Seattle. Almonte is receiving an extended look with Will Venable and Cameron Maybin continuing to struggle and Carlos Quentin out for the season due to a bone bruise in his left knee. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is hitting .375 since the All-Star break, but he could see his playing time cut when Juan Uribe (hamstring) is activated from the disabled list in the next few days.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (13-8, 2.79 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (10-11, 3.75)

Greinke had his last start pushed back two days because of elbow discomfort, but he looked sharp while holding the Mets to four runs (three earned) in seven innings last Saturday. The 2009 American League Cy Young award winner has gone 7-2 with a 2.60 ERA in 12 starts at Dodger Stadium this season. Greinke tossed seven innings of one-run ball against San Diego on Sept. 1, 2013, and he’s 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two career starts against the Padres.

Kennedy’s lack of control was an issue again last Sunday as he allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings against Arizona. The former University of Southern California star has issued 15 walks in five starts this month. Andre Ethier is 11-for-34 with two homers against Kennedy, who is 5-6 with a 4.27 ERA in 15 career starts against the Dodgers, including 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA in four outings this season.

1. The Padres are 41-17 when scoring first.

2. Los Angeles LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will come off the disabled list on Sunday and start against the Padres’ Eric Stults.

3. Former Padres closer Trevor Hoffman will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame prior to Saturday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Padres 2