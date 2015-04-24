Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to regroup Friday when they begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres, who are starting a nine-game homestand. The Dodgers lost three straight in San Francisco and could use a bounce-back effort from their bullpen, which issued seven walks in 10 1/3 innings.

The Padres opened the season by losing two of three against the Dodgers, but their offense has come alive in recent days. First baseman Yonder Alonso is 11-for-22 during a six-game hitting streak while catcher Derek Norris has recorded a hit in 12 of the 15 games where he has recorded an at-bat. The Dodgers were 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position during the San Francisco series and need more production from left fielder Carl Crawford, who is batting .216 with one RBI. Former Padre Yasmani Grandal is batting .167 while sharing time at catcher with A.J. Ellis, who missed Thursday’s game due to a sore hand but could be available this weekend.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (2-0, 1.83) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (1-2, 2.65 ERA)

Greinke received a no-decision after holding the Padres to one run over six innings on April 7. The 2009 Cy Young award winner has allowed 12 hits and two walks while striking out 14 over 19 2/3 innings in three starts this season. Justin Upton is 8-for-17 with a home run against Greinke, who has dominated San Diego in eight career starts with a 4-0 record and 1.80 ERA.

Cashner was roughed up by the Dodgers on April 8, when he allowed six runs (five earned) over five frames in a 7-4 loss. The 28-year-old has not allowed an earned run in his last two outings, but failed to pitch past the sixth inning in each game due to high pitch counts. San Diego native Adrian Gonzalez is 9-for-25 with four home runs against Cashner, who is 1-3 with a 2.17 ERA in 18 career games (seven starts) against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RHP Ian Kennedy (hamstring) will return from the disabled list to start Saturday’s game.

2. Dodgers 3B Alex Guerrero has four home runs and 12 RBI in 19 at-bats.

3. Upton sat out Thursday’s game against Colorado due to a sore left quadriceps, but he’s expected to be in the lineup for Friday’s series opener.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Padres 2