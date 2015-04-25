Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers likely will be without right fielder Yasiel Puig on Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the host San Diego Padres, who have lost three in a row. Puig re-aggravated his strained left hamstring in the sixth inning of Friday’s 2-0 series-opening victory and was replaced by Andre Ethier.

The Dodgers snapped a three-game losing streak and took over sole possession of first place in the NL West after holding the Padres to six hits in Friday’s victory. Ethier figures to move into the starting lineup if Puig lands on the disabled list, but utilityman Alex Guerrero also could be an option. Guerrero, who has four home runs and 12 RBI in 19 at-bats, saw time at second base, shortstop, third base and left field in the minors last season. Guerrero would be a perfect fit for the Padres, who have scored one run in their last two games and have a definite need at shortstop, where Alexi Amarista and Clint Barmes are hitting a combined .250 with two RBIs.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (2-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Padres RH Ian Kennedy (0-0, 0.00)

After opening with two shaky outings, McCarthy tossed six scoreless innings in a 7-0 win over Colorado on Sunday. The 31-year-old, who always has been known for his control, has increased his velocity this season and recorded 25 strikeouts in 18 frames. Jedd Gyorko is hitless in 14 at-bats against McCarthy, who is 5-1 with a 2.96 ERA in seven career starts against the Padres, including 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three career outings at Petco Park.

Kennedy is set to make his second start of the season after leaving his outing against the Giants on April 9 with a hamstring injury. The Huntington Beach native tossed 81 pitches in an extended spring training start Monday and is not expected to have any restrictions Saturday. Carl Crawford is 12-for-29 against Kennedy, who is 5-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 17 career starts against the Dodgers, including 0-3 with a 4.00 ERA in six outings last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers are expected to recall RHP Scott Baker from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Sunday’s series finale.

2. San Diego C Derek Norris is 11-for-24 during his six-game hitting streak.

3. Los Angeles recalled RHP Sergio Santos from Oklahoma City and designated LHP Xavier Cedeno for assignment.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Padres 3