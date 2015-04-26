Preview: Dodgers at Padres

If the San Diego Padres are going to snap their four-game losing streak Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, they might want to aim for a shutout. Since 2010, the Dodgers are 23-4 against the Padres at Petco Park when scoring at least three runs.

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig sat out Saturday’s 11-8 victory with a strained hamstring and could be headed to the disabled list, although manager Don Mattingly was noncommittal before the contest. The Dodgers are also monitoring the health of starting pitcher Brandon McCarthy, who left Saturday’s game in the sixth inning due to right elbow tightness and will have an MRI on Monday. The Padres are relatively healthy, but second baseman Jedd Gyorko’s struggles have become hard to overlook. Gyorko has made one plate appearance since last Tuesday and is batting .159 after striking out as a pinch hitter in Saturday’s loss.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Scott Baker (2014: 3-4, 5.47 ERA) vs. Padres RH Brandon Morrow (0-0, 3.15)

Baker is making a spot start for the Dodgers, who are looking to provide some rest for their rotation heading into May, when the team has just two off days. The 33-year-old received the nod over Joe Wieland after going 1-1 with a 1.06 ERA in three starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Baker, who signed a minor-league deal with the team in spring training, owns a 66-52 record and 4.25 ERA in nine seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers.

The injury-plagued Morrow is looking to pitch at least six innings in four consecutive starts for the first time since 2012. The 30-year-old missed 107 games last season with a torn tendon in his right hand, but he’s made a strong first impression with his new club by allowing a total of seven runs in 20 innings. Morrow, who is making his first career appearance against the Dodgers, has averaged 9.29 strikeouts per nine innings since the start of the 2010 season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers have won four of their first five matchups against the Padres.

2. The Padres optioned LHP Frank Garces to Triple-A El Paso to make room for RHP Ian Kennedy, who was activated from the disabled list for Saturday’s start.

3. Los Angeles RHP Joel Peralta will reportedly land on the disabled list Sunday due to shoulder soreness.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Dodgers 2