Preview: Dodgers at Padres

Clayton Kershaw is rediscovering last season’s form and attempts to notch his fourth consecutive victory when the Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series on Friday against the host San Diego Padres. Kershaw has given up only two runs and 10 hits in 22 innings during his streak of dominance.

The left-hander had an ordinary 4.32 ERA through nine starts before suddenly regaining the repertoire that has seen him win three of the last four National League Cy Young Awards. He will be looking to pitch the first-place Dodgers to their fourth consecutive victory. Third-place San Diego is five games off the pace in the NL West and defeated the Atlanta Braves 6-4 in 11 innings on Thursday for its sixth victory in nine games. Padres right fielder Matt Kemp - acquired from Los Angeles in the offseason - has hit just two homers while striking out 58 times against 10 walks.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (5-3, 3.36 ERA) vs. Padres RH Odrisamer Despaigne (3-4, 4.72)

Kershaw struck out 11 and gave up just one hit in eight shutout innings while defeating St. Louis in his last outing. He has fanned 10 or more batters on four occasions and leads the NL with 101 strikeouts. Kershaw is 12-6 with a 2.33 ERA in 25 career starts against San Diego and received a no-decision on April 6 in which he gave up three runs and six hits over six innings.

Despaigne has lost four of his last five decisions but has pitched well in three of his past four starts. He lost at Cincinnati in his last turn when he gave up four runs and nine hits in six innings after limiting Pittsburgh to one run over eight frames to win his previous outing. Despaigne is 0-2 with a 5.84 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego CF Wil Myers (wrist) was activated from the disabled and went 0-for-5 in the series finale with Atlanta.

2. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig is 9-for-15 with a homer and three doubles in four games since returning from a hamstring injury.

3. Padres LF Justin Upton is 4-for-36 with 12 strikeouts against Kershaw.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Padres 0