Preview: Dodgers at Padres

After watching their bullpen let a fourth consecutive victory get away, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back when they visit the San Diego Padres on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series. Los Angeles was in line for its ninth win in 10 contests Thursday before five relievers combined to allow six runs over the final three innings en route to a 10-7 loss.

Dodgers phenom Corey Seager started at shortstop in his major-league debut Thursday and recorded two hits while scoring two runs and driving in two more. Los Angeles missed a golden opportunity to extend its lead in the National League West as it remained 6 1/2 games ahead of second-place San Francisco. Jedd Gyorko belted a go-ahead, two-run homer to ignite a four-run eighth inning for San Diego, which posted its third win in five games. The Padres used a 15-hit attack to continue their offensive surge as they scored at least six runs for the fourth time in five contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (5-3, 2.83 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (10-6, 3.78)

Bolsinger returns from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make his first start for the Dodgers since July 29, when he settled for a no-decision against Oakland after allowing two runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings. The 27-year-old native of Chicago has won just one of his last nine outings despite giving up two earned runs or fewer seven times in that span. Bolsinger is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three career starts against San Diego, including a 1-0 mark with two runs allowed over 12 2/3 frames in two outings this season.

Shields is coming off a victory at Philadelphia on Sunday in which he allowed one run and six hits over seven innings. The 33-year-old Californian had yielded five runs in two of his previous three starts, with the other outing seeing him work six scoreless frames in a victory over Atlanta on Aug. 18. Shields won his only career decision against the Dodgers on May 24, when he gave up three runs over seven innings at Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Padres went 1-2 in each of their first four series against the Dodgers this year.

2. Los Angeles 2B Chase Utley has recorded two-hit performances in two of his last three games and driven in a run in two straight.

3. San Diego C Derek Norris returned from a one-game absence due to injury Thursday and went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Dodgers 4