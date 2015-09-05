Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to extend their lead in the National League West when they visit the division-rival San Diego Padres on Saturday for the third contest of their four-game set. After blowing a late lead in the series opener, Los Angeles used the long ball to post an 8-4 triumph on Friday and move 7 1/2 games ahead of second-place San Francisco in the West.

Justin Ruggiano, former Padre Adrian Gonzalez and Chase Utley homered during a five-run sixth inning while Carl Crawford and Scott Schebler also went deep for the Dodgers, who have won nine of their last 11. Phenom Corey Seager started at third base for Los Angeles and went 2-for-5 with an RBI, making him 4-for-9 with three RBIs in his first two major-league contests. San Diego also turned on the power as Jedd Gyorko, former Dodger Matt Kemp and Brett Wallace homered to account for three of the team’s four hits. Kemp has hit safely in 22 of his last 24 games, collecting seven homers and 30 RBIs in that span.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (9-9, 3.67 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (10-9, 3.27)

Wood fell to 2-3 in six starts since being acquired from Atlanta despite allowing only two runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Four of the 24-year-old’s outings with Los Angeles have come on the road, where he is 6-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 17 turns this year. Wood lost his only career start versus San Diego on July 25, 2014, when he was tagged for five runs - four earned - and 12 hits in five innings while with the Braves.

Ross extended his unbeaten streak to four starts Monday, when he scattered three hits over seven scoreless innings in a victory over Texas. The 28-year-old Californian has been strong all season, allowing more than three earned runs only three times in 28 outings. Ross has a solid 2.81 ERA and one complete game in nine career games (seven starts) against Los Angeles but has lost all five of his decisions.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kemp has recorded eight multi-RBI performances in his last 12 games.

2. San Diego 1B/OF Wil Myers (wrist) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and went 0-for-4 on Friday.

3. Los Angeles OF Andre Either has 23 career homers against the Padres, the most among active major leaguers.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Dodgers 2