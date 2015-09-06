Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to continue their surge toward a division title when they visit the National League West-rival San Diego Padres for the finale of their four-game set Sunday. After dropping the series opener, Los Angeles posted its second straight victory Saturday - a 2-0 triumph that allowed it to maintain a 7 1/2-game division lead over second-place San Francisco.

Andre Either recorded three hits and scored both runs for the Dodgers, who have won 10 of their last 12 contests. San Diego was limited to three hits Saturday as it suffered its fourth loss in five games. Former Dodger Matt Kemp recorded two of them, giving him at least one hit in 23 of his last 25 contests. The Padres were shut out for a major league-leading 17th time this season after scoring four or more runs in five of their previous six games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (8-8, 3.43 ERA) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (5-13, 4.15)

Anderson is coming off a no-decision against San Francisco on Monday in which he yielded three runs and six hits over five innings. The 27-year-old Texan has allowed three runs in four straight outings and fewer than four in eight of his last nine. Anderson has made one career start versus the Padres, giving up three runs and five hits over five frames as a rookie with Oakland in a no-decision at San Diego on June 20, 2009.

Cashner also did not factor in the decision in his last outing, coming away unscathed after yielding four runs and eight hits in five innings against Texas on Tuesday. The 29-year-old from Conroe, Texas, has won only one of his last seven turns, surrendering three or more runs five times in that span. Cashner is 0-2 in three starts versus the Dodgers this season and is 1-4 with a 2.03 ERA in 20 career games (nine starts) against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers have recorded 22 stolen bases in the last calendar month, the same amount they registered in the previous four months combined.

2. San Diego RHP Josh Johnson’s first rehab start since undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in 2014 did not go well as he lasted only four pitches for Single-A Lake Elsinore before exiting with discomfort in his elbow.

3. Los Angeles C Yasmani Grandal went 0-for-3 on Saturday and is hitless in 33 at-bats over his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Padres 4