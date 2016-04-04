Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The injury bug has already hit the Los Angeles Dodgers, who will be without several starters Monday as they open the 2016 season against the host San Diego Padres. Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts will be without catcher Yasmani Grandal, second baseman Howie Kendrick and left fielder Andre Ethier, but he has ace Clayton Kershaw on the mound for his managerial debut.

While Ethier is expected to miss the first half because of a fractured right leg, Grandal (right forearm strain) and Kendrick (strained left calf muscle) could return as soon as the team’s April 12 home opener. Carl Crawford and Scott Van Slyke are expected to fill in for Ethier and platoon in left field for the Dodgers, who are seeking their fourth straight National League West title. The Padres have missed the playoffs for nine straight seasons and face another rebuilding year under rookie manager Andy Green, but the team boasts a strong starting rotation and two bounce-back candidates in right fielder Matt Kemp and first baseman Wil Myers. Opening day marks the Padres debut of shortstop Alexei Ramirez, who was signed as a free agent after hitting .249 with 10 home runs and 62 RBIs with the Chicago White Sox last season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (2015: 16-7, 2.13 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (2015: 10-12, 3.26 ERA)

Kershaw is set to make his sixth consecutive opening day start for the Dodgers after recording a career-high-tying 33 starts last season while reaching 300 strikeouts for the first time in his illustrious career. The three-time Cy Young winner, who posted a 1.96 ERA in six spring training starts, owns a 12-6 record and 2.25 ERA in 27 career starts against San Diego. Myers is 0-for-8 with five strikeouts against Kershaw, who gave up three runs and in six innings while striking out nine Padres in a 6-3 victory on opening day last season.

Green named Ross as the Padres’ opening day starter on the first day of spring training workouts after the 28-year-old set career-bests in innings (196) and strikeouts (212) last season. “I think he’s got the best stuff in baseball,” Padres catcher Austin Hedges told reporters. “He makes a lot of guys look pretty bad.” Carl Crawford is 9-for-18 against Ross, who is 0-6 in 10 career games (eight starts) against the Dodgers despite posting a 2.67 ERA over that stretch.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers have won five straight and seven of their past eight season openers.

2. San Diego signed RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who will report to Triple-A El Paso.

3. RHP Ross Stripling was named the Dodgers’ fifth starter and will make his major league debut Friday at San Francisco.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Padres 2