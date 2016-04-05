Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The San Diego Padres look to bounce back from their worst opening day loss in franchise history Tuesday as they continue their three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers. Things can only better for the Padres, who were outhit 17-4 and dominated by three-time Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw in Monday’s 15-0 rout.

The Dodgers’ Dave Roberts won his managerial debut with second baseman Chase Utley making a rare appearance as a leadoff hitter, and the 37-year-old veteran responded with three hits and two RBIs. Los Angeles has won seven in a row against San Diego, which saw ace Tyson Ross pummeled for eight runs (seven earned) in 5 1/3 innings Monday. While the Padres struggled to generate any offense, the Dodgers’ first four hitters - Utley, shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Justin Turner and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez - were a combined 9-for-19 with seven RBIs and six runs scored. Utley is starting in place of Howie Kendrick, who is out because of a left calf strain but hopes to return for the Dodgers’ home opener April 12.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (2015: 7-11, 3.10 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (2015: 13-7, 3.91)

Kazmir is set to make his National League debut after earning three All-Star selections over 11 seasons with five different teams. The 32-year-old has posted double-digit wins in seven seasons and was 0-1 with a 5.51 ERA in five spring training starts for his new team. Alexei Ramirez is 8-for-22 with a home run and six RBI against Kazmir, who owns a 4.91 ERA in two career starts covering 11 innings against the Padres.

Shields posted his highest ERA since 2010 last season and found himself on the trading block during spring training, but the 34-year-old remains a reliable workhorse. The California native has recorded 33 or 34 starts in each of the last eight seasons and thrown at least 200 innings in each of the last nine. Gonzalez is 10-for-34 with two homers against Shields, who has gone 1-0 with a 3.66 ERA in five career starts against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers were 14-5 against San Diego last season, including 7-3 at Petco Park.

2. San Diego began the season with 17 players on the 25-man roster who did not begin last year with the club.

3. The Padres purchased the contract of INF Adam Rosales from Triple-A El Paso and designated RHP Josh Martin for assignment.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Padres 3