Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers have 10 players on the disabled list, but have hardly looked shorthanded in their first two games. The Dodgers head into Wednesday’s series finale against the host San Diego Padres looking for a sweep after rolling to two victories by a combined score of 18-0 while opening the season with consecutive shutouts for the third time in franchise history.

Los Angeles hopes to have catcher Yasmani Grandal (forearm) and second baseman Howie Kendrick (calf) back in time for Tuesday’s home opener, but the duo haven’t been missed. San Diego enters Wednesday’s action as the only team in the majors yet to score a run, and there’s little reason for optimism after Dodgers starter Scott Kazmir held them to one hit over six scoreless innings Tuesday. The Padres suffered their worst opening day loss in franchise history in Monday’s 15-0 rout and the heart of the order – Matt Kemp, Wil Myers and Derek Norris – have gone a combined 1-for-20 through the first two games. Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts is off to a 2-0 start in his managerial career while hitting second baseman Chase Utley in the leadoff spot in place of outfielder Andre Ethier, who is out for the first half of the season with a broken leg.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (NR) vs. Padres RH Andrew Cashner (2015: 6-16, 4.34)

Maeda made a strong impression in spring training as the 27-year-old went 1-2 with a 2.35 ERA in six starts, striking out 20 batters against five walks. “He’s got high acumen,” Roberts told reporters. “His pitchability is off the charts.” Maeda is set to make his MLB debut after signing from Japan, where he compiled a 97-67 record with a 2.39 ERA in 218 games (217 starts) over the last eight seasons as a member of the Hiroshima Carp.

Cashner set career-highs in strikeouts (165) and starts (31) last season but received little support from his teammates and allowed an MLB-worst 22 unearned runs. The 29-year-old was 0-3 against the Dodgers last season despite posting a 3.38 ERA in his four outings. Adrian Gonzalez is 11-for-32 with four homers and six RBIs while A.J. Ellis is 7-for-14 against Cashner, who is 15-17 with a 2.64 ERA in 60 career games (38 starts) at Petco Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers are 15-5 in their last 20 games against the Padres, including eight straight victories.

2. San Diego RHP Colin Rea, who threw an inning of relief opening day, will start Friday in Colorado.

3. Ellis is expected to start at catcher for the Dodgers after sitting Tuesday in place of rookie Austin Barnes.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Padres 3