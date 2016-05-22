Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The San Diego Padres notched back-to-back walk-off victories to start the series and look to finish off a three-game sweep when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Los Angeles has dropped four consecutive contests and fallen 4 1/2 games behind first-place San Francisco in the National League West.

Yangervis Solarte (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list prior to Saturday’s game and drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning to give San Diego a 3-2 win. In Friday’s series opener, Melvin Upton Jr. was the hero when he turned a possible defeat into a 7-6 victory with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning. Los Angeles slugger Adrian Gonzalez was back in the starting lineup on Saturday after missing four consecutive starts due to back soreness and went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer to account for the Dodgers’ offense and has belted six shots this month.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (3-3, 2.87 ERA) vs. Padres RH Colin Rea (3-2, 4.37)

Maeda defeated the Padres in his major-league debut on April 6, when he allowed five hits over six scoreless innings. He has lost his last three decisions and given up four runs in three of his last four outings. Maeda is 2-0 with a 0.98 ERA in three road starts, beginning with the earlier victory in San Diego.

Rea lost to San Francisco in his last turn after winning his previous three decisions. He has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his eight starts but has lasted just five innings in each of his last two outings. Rea is 1-0 with a 3.75 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Dodgers and has shut down Gonzalez (0-for-6).

WALK-OFFS

1. Padres RF Matt Kemp is 1-for-21 over his last six games and is batting just .169 in May.

2. Los Angeles C Yasmani Grandal was hitless in four at-bats on Saturday and is 2-for-29 over his last seven contests.

3. San Diego 1B Wil Myers is 5-for-10 with two runs scored in the series.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Padres 3