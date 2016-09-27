Preview: Dodgers at Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers have enjoyed a few days to savor the flavor of capturing their fourth consecutive National League West title. A winner of five in a row, manager Dave Roberts' club gets back to the business at hand on Tuesday as the Dodgers hit the road to open a three-game series versus the San Diego Padres.

Charlie Culberson punched Los Angeles' ticket to the postseason with a homer in the 10th inning of Sunday's 4-3 win over Colorado, capping a three-hit performance and improving to 7-for-14 in September. Corey Seager also went deep in his three-hit effort versus the Rockies, but is batting just .197 against San Diego this season. The Padres helped the Dodgers claim the division title due in large part to their success versus second-place San Francisco, splitting a four-game series over the weekend and winning eight of 10 encounters since the All-Star break. One member of San Diego's youth movement has begun taking great strides, as Manuel Margot collected three hits in a 4-3 win over the Giants on Sunday and is 4-for-13 since being called up from Pacific Coast League champion El Paso on Wednesday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Jose De Leon (2-0, 5.52) vs. Padres RH Paul Clemens (3-5, 4.48)

De Leon will have an opportunity to put his best foot forward in his bid to include his name as the team's fourth postseason starter, following Clayton Kershaw, Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill. The 24-year-old rookie struck out nine to highlight his major-league debut in a 7-4 victory versus San Diego on Sept. 4. De Leon authored another strong start against the New York Yankees eight days later, but was blitzed for six runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings of a no-decision at Arizona on Sept. 18.

Clemens has answered a three-start losing skid by yielding just two unearned runs over 10 2/3 innings in his last two outings. The 28-year-old scattered three hits in a 4-0 victory at San Francisco on Sept. 12 before allowing two runs in a season-high 5 2/3 frames of a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks. Clemens will receive his first start against the Dodgers after permitting one run on two hits in a pair of relief appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner is 7-for-10 with four runs scored in his last three games.

2. San Diego 3B Yangervis Solarte is 2-for-5 since returning following the death of his wife and went 2-for-3 with a homer vs. De Leon on Sept. 4.

3. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez had hit safely in nine of his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Padres 4, Dodgers 2