Preview: Dodgers at Padres

While the Los Angeles Dodgers are busy finalizing their postseason roster, the San Diego Padres are giving their long-suffering fans reason for optimism. The Padres head into Wednesday’s matchup against the visiting Dodgers looking to build on Tuesday’s impressive 7-1 victory, which was highlighted by rookie outfielder Hunter Renfroe’s two home runs and seven RBI.

The Dodgers clinched their fourth consecutive National League West title Sunday but trail Washington by two games in the race for home-field advantage in the National League Division Series. Manager Dave Roberts has announced that Clayton Kershaw, Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill will start the first three games against the Nationals next week, with rookie Julio Urias among the candidates for the fourth spot. Urias is expected to start Thursday’s series finale against San Diego, which snapped the Dodgers’ five-game winning streak Tuesday with a lineup that featured several recent call-ups from Triple-A El Paso. Along with Renfroe, the Padres have received a boost from five-tool outfielder Manuel Margot and catcher Austin Hedges, who hit .326 with 21 homers for the Chihuahuas.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Jose De Leon (2-0, 5.52 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (8-10, 5.59)

De Leon earned the win against San Diego in his major league debut Sept. 4, allowing four runs (three earned) with nine strikeouts over six innings. The 24-year-old last pitched Sept. 18 at Arizona, allowing six runs (four earned) in 3 2/3 innings. De Leon is set to make his fourth career start after going 7-1 with a 2.61 ERA in 16 starts this season for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Perdomo allowed three runs over seven frames last Wednesday against Arizona and continued to strengthen his case for a spot in next year’s rotation. “He’s a coach's dream,” pitching coach Darren Balsley told reporters. “He does everything you ask him to do. And he’s going to be as good as he wants to be.” Yasiel Puig has five hits in seven at-bats against Perdomo, who is 0-3 with an 8.53 ERA in five career games (two starts) against the Dodgers.

1. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez left Tuesday’s game with a sinus infection and is day-to-day.

2. The Padres are 54-3 when leading after seven innings.

3. Dodgers SS Corey Seager is batting .197 against San Diego this season.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Padres 4