During a season in which injuries have crippled the top part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' batting order, Cody Bellinger may be getting a longer look than expected given Adrian Gonzalez's current injury situation. The 21-year-old rookie eyes his fifth multi-hit effort in seven games Friday when the Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres for the opener of a three-game set.

Los Angeles' first baseman of the future, Bellinger has made a strong impression since making his major-league debut April 25 in left field for injured center fielder Joc Pederson, by batting .303 with two homers and five RBIs through nine games. Pederson (groin) is expected to come off the disabled list in time for Friday's opener - a move manager Dave Roberts suggested last week would send Bellinger back to the minors - but the team's top hitting prospect may need to stick around if Gonzalez (elbow, back) needs to go on the DL for the first time in his career. While the Dodgers are coming off a disappointing home series loss to National League-worst San Francisco after sweeping Philadelphia, San Diego is only one-half game ahead of the Giants, although it wouldn't mind a bit of payback after dropping three of four to Los Angeles to open the season. The Padres began their eight-game homestand by dropping two of three to NL West-leading Colorado, including a 3-2, 11-inning setback in Thursday's rubber match.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (2-2, 6.58 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 5.82)

After going 1-2 with an 8.05 ERA over his first four turns, Maeda enjoyed his finest outing of the season last Friday against Philadelphia, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight over seven innings to get the victory. The 29-year-old did not surrender a home run versus the Phillies either after giving up at least one in each of his first four outings, including four at Arizona six days earlier. Maeda has posted a 0.89 WHIP in five starts versus the Padres, yet he is only 2-2 with a 3.67 ERA against them.

Chacin notched his first road victory in four tries Saturday at San Francisco, improving to 1-3 with a 10.24 ERA away from home after permitting three runs on five hits across five frames in a 12-4 win over the Giants. The Venezuelan journeyman has been electric through two turns in Petco Park, however, giving up a total of six hits and two walks over 14 2/3 scoreless innings. Chacin began his rollercoaster campaign with a road loss to the Dodgers on April 3 after surrendering nine runs over 3 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers 3B Justin Turner went 1-for-10 against the Giants after batting .404 over his first 24 games.

2. Of the Padres' 113 runs scored this season, 60 have come via the home run. San Diego failed to homer for the first time in 15 games Thursday.

3. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig went 5-for-12 with three homers, five RBIs, four walks and five runs scored against the Padres in the opening series of the season.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Padres 2