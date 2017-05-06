Preview: Dodgers at Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger figures to get an extended look at first base after Adrian Gonzalez landed on the disabled list for the first time in his 14-year major league career on Friday. The 21-year-old Bellinger is quickly becoming a welcome power source for the Dodgers, who continue their three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Petco Park.

Bellinger went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs in Friday's 8-2 win over the Padres while starting at first base in place of Gonzalez, whose return date is uncertain due to right elbow soreness along with triceps and neck pain. “We’re not looking at it as 10 days. We’re looking at it as whenever my body is right, and when I can go out there and I can take a swing without pain,” Gonzalez told reporters. “It’s whenever my body recovers. It’s about getting my body right.” The Padres have lost three in a row but may have identified a regular left fielder in Cory Spangenberg, who began the season in the minors but is 6-for-16 during his five-game hitting streak. The 26-year-old Spangenberg has hit safely in eight of his 10 games since being promoted to replace outfielder Travis Jankowski, who is out indefinitely with an injured right foot.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (4-2, 2.61 ERA) vs. Padres LH Clayton Richard (2-3, 4.29 ERA)

Kershaw is switching days with Brandon McCarthy, who had his start pushed back to Sunday after suffering a minor injury to his non-throwing shoulder this week. Kershaw took the loss last Monday against San Francisco, allowing four runs (three earned) while throwing 104 pitches over six innings. The three-time Cy Young award winner has gone 15-6 with a 2.03 ERA in 30 career starts against San Diego, and he’s limited Wil Myers to one hit in 18 at-bats.

Richard flummoxed the Dodgers in his season debut on April 4, tossing eight scoreless innings while allowing five hits with five strikeouts and two walks. The 33-year-old has pitched at least six innings in four of his six starts and earned the win in his last outing at Petco Park against Arizona on April 20. Franklin Gutierrez is 9-for-18 with a homer against Richard, who is 7-4 with a 3.42 ERA in 20 games (18 starts) against the Dodgers.

1. The Dodgers reinstated OF Joc Pederson (groin strain) from the 10-day disabled list

2. San Diego C Hector Sanchez is day-to-day after exiting Friday’s game with a right foot contusion.

3. Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe has put his minor-league rehab assignment on hold for a few days after experiencing tightness in his hamstring during a game on Wednesday.

