After being overshadowed by his prolific teammates for the last three months, Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe appears ready to join the festivities. Forsythe has recorded four hits in back-to-back contests for the Dodgers, who aim for a sweep of their three-game series against the host San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Forsythe has raised his batting average 39 points in the last two games and is hitting .247 after being limited by various injuries in his first few months with the Dodgers. The 30-year-old is yet another weapon for a loaded Los Angeles team that has won 20 of its last 23 games and outscored the Padres 18-4 over the last two contests. The Dodgers have won seven of their first eight meetings this season with San Diego, which struck out 13 times and was held to four hits in Saturday’s 8-0 loss. Manuel Margot, a key part of the team's rebuilding plan, registered two hits along with two stolen bases and is 8-for-15 during his four-game hitting streak.

TV: 4:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (6-3, 4.15 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (6-7, 4.76 ERA)

Maeda bounced between the bullpen and rotation in June but may have an earned an extended stay as a starter after tossing seven scoreless innings against the Angels on Tuesday. After struggling in the first two months of the season, the 29-year-old was 2-1 with one save and a 1.71 ERA in five games (three starts) in June. Maeda is 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA in six career starts against San Diego, including five strong innings on May 5.

Chacin was a hard-luck loser on Tuesday after allowing two runs and seven hits over seven innings against Atlanta. The 29-year-old solidified his spot in the rotation in June, posting a 3.00 ERA with 27 strikeouts against 10 walks in five starts covering 33 frames. Yasmani Grandal is 2-for-12 with three strikeouts against Chacin, who is 9-8 with a 4.37 ERA in 22 career games (21 starts) versus the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers MGR Dave Roberts will be back on the bench Sunday after serving a one-game suspension for his role in Friday’s benches-clearing incident.

2. San Diego RHP Trevor Cahill (shoulder) will be activated from the disabled list in time to start Tuesday at Cleveland.

3. The Dodgers are 16-1 when hitting three or more home runs this season.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Padres 4