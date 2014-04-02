Dodgers 3, Padres 2: Yasiel Puig went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer as visiting Los Angeles edged San Diego.

Juan Uribe posted his second three-hit game in four contests and scored a run while Dee Gordon added an RBI single as the Dodgers rebounded from an eighth-inning meltdown by their bullpen in Sunday’s loss to even the series. Zack Greinke (1-0) allowed two runs and two hits over five innings while three relievers tossed a scoreless frame apiece to bridge the gap to Kenley Jansen, who worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning for his second save.

Ian Kennedy (0-1) yielded three runs on five hits over five innings to fall to 0-4 in his last four starts against Los Angeles. Seth Smith homered for the second straight game and Will Venable recorded two hits as the duo accounted for four of the Padres’ six hits.

Carl Crawford opened the game with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Yasmani Grandal before Puig hammered a 2-1 high fastball into the second deck in left field. Gordon increased the lead to 3-0 in the fourth when he lined a single up the middle to score Uribe after fouling off five straight pitches, but the Padres got the run back in the bottom of the frame on Smith’s solo shot.

San Diego halved the deficit in the fifth on a wild pitch immediately following a walk to Grandal – allowing Jedd Gyorko to score – but Greinke retired the next two batters to end the threat. Jansen allowed singles to Yonder Alonso and Venable before walking Grandal, but the closer recovered to strike out Nick Hundley to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Six of Puig’s 20 career homers have come against the Padres. … San Diego has dropped eight of its last 10 against the Dodgers. … Greinke, who improved to 4-0 with a 2.00 ERA in six career starts against the Padres, has won 13 of his last 15 decisions.