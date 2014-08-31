Dodgers 7, Padres 1: Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed seven innings of one-run ball in his return from the disabled list as visiting Los Angeles snapped San Diego’s four-game winning streak

Ryu (14-6) held the Padres to four hits and no walks while striking out seven and Adrian Gonzalez went 4-for-5 for the Dodgers, who remained 2 1/2 games ahead of San Francisco in the National League West. Darwin Barney delivered a two-run single during a four-run eighth inning to help Los Angeles salvage the series finale.

The Dodgers got on the board in the first as Yasiel Puig doubled to begin the game, Matt Kemp walked with two outs and Scott Van Slyke followed with an RBI single. Eric Stults (6-15) yielded two runs and issued a season-high five walks over six frames for San Diego, which recorded its first winning month of the season with a 16-11 mark in August.

Yangervis Solarte hit a leadoff double in the bottom half of the first and later scored on Yasmani Grandal’s RBI double off Ryu, who retired the next 14 batters in order. The Dodgers pulled ahead in the fifth as Hanley Ramirez drew a one-out walk and scored on Kemp’s single up the middle.

The Dodgers, who were held to a total of six runs in their previous three games, drew clear with four runs in the eighth against three San Diego relievers. Juan Uribe sparked the rally with an RBI single, Kemp scored on a wild pitch and Barney capped the outburst with a two-run single off Jesse Hahn.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Dodgers activated Uribe from the 15-day disabled list before the game and optioned INF Miguel Rojas to Triple-A Albuquerque. Uribe went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. … Solarte had two hits for San Diego, which has won six straight series at home. … Puig was 1-for-5 with two strikeouts for the Dodgers, who finished August with a 15-13 record.