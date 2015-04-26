Padres 3, Dodgers 1

SAN DIEGO -- Right-handed starter Brandon Morrow held the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run on five hits over seven innings Sunday and catcher Derek Norris drove in two runs with a double and a solo homer to lead the Padres to a 3-1 victory at Petco Park.

The win in the finale of a three-game series snapped a four-game losing streak for the Padres.

Morrow faced five Dodgers over the minimum with the lone run coming on Alex Guerrero’s solo homer leading off the top of the fifth. The win was Morrow’s first of the season and lowered his earned run average to 2.67.

Right-handed reliever Joaquin Benoit pitched a perfect eighth in relief of Morrow. Right-hander Craig Kimbrel picked up his sixth save, striking out Andre Ethier and Adrian Gonzalez in a perfect ninth.

Scott Baker, who was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City for Sunday’s start, suffered the loss and gave up three runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when shortstop Alexi Amarista capped an extended battle with Baker with a home run into the right-field seats.

Amarista’s first homer of the season came on the 10th pitch thrown by Baker. Just ahead of the home run, Amarista had fouled off four pitches around a ball that took the count to 3-and-2.

It was the first homer by a Padre in an at-bat of 10 or more pitches since shortstop Miguel Tejada connected near the end of the 2010 season – and only the fourth by a Padre in that situation since 2010.

Amarista’s homer carried 398 feet and would have been a home run before the fences to right were shorted by 11 feet two seasons ago.

The Padres extended their lead to 2-0 an inning later.

Former Dodger Matt Kemp led off the bottom of the fourth by drawing a walk from Baker. The left fielder stole second, moved to third on a grounder to first by first baseman Yonder Alonso and scored on a double to left-center by Norris.

After the Dodgers halved the Padres lead on third baseman Guerrero’s solo homer off Morrow to open the fifth, the Padres regained their two-run edge on Norris’ first homer as a Padre in the bottom of the seventh.

Guerrero’s homer was the Cuban’s fifth in 21 at-bats this season. His drive travelled 385 feet into the seats in left.

Norris’s homer carried 350 feet to left.

NOTES: The Dodgers placed OF Yasiel Puig on the 15-day disabled list Sunday morning with a left hamstring strain suffered while running out a ground ball on Friday. . . The Dodgers also placed RHP Joel Peralta (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list. ...RHP Scott Baker was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Sunday’s game against the Padres . . . The Padres promoted RHP Cory Mazzoni from Triple-A El Paso Sunday and optioned LHP Chris Reardon to the Chihuahuas. The move left the Padres with an all-right-handed pitching staff . . . Slumping 2B Jedd Gyorko returned to the Padres starting lineup Sunday after missing four straight starts and seven of the last 13.