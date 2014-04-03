Dodgers even series with win over Padres

SAN DIEGO -- When starting pitchers Zack Greinke and Ian Kennedy were last paired last June 11 at Dodger Stadium, pitches hit batters and tempers boiled over into one of the uglier brawls of the 2013 season.

When the right-handers were paired again Tuesday afternoon before 35,033 at Petco Park, cooler heads -- and Greinke -- prevailed as the Dodgers held onto a 3-2 win to knot the best-of-three series at a game apiece.

“It was just something that happened and it’s over,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said after Greinke allowed two runs on two hits over five innings to run his career record to 4-0 against the Padres.

“Nothing to me,” said Greinke, who was spotted a 2-0 lead before he took the mound.

The two runs came on a tape-measure blast by right fielder Yasiel Puig, who was also at the center of the events last June when Kennedy was pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The bad blood began when Kennedy hit Puig in the nose with a pitch. Greinke then hit Diamondbacks catcher Miguel Montero. Kennedy responded by hitting Greinke -- triggering a bench-clearing brawl that resulted in a 10-game suspension for Kennedy.

Puig wasted no time in drawing retribution from Kennedy Tuesday.

Left fielder Carl Crawford opened the Dodgers first with a single, moving to second on a steal and reaching third on a throwing error by Padres catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Puig immediately drove a 2-and-1 Kennedy fastball 410 feet onto the second balcony of the Western Metal Supply building down the left-field foul line.

“He’s strong,” Kennedy said of Puig.

The Dodgers upped their lead to 3-0 in the top of the fourth on a two-out double by catcher A.J. Ellis and a line single to center by second baseman Dee Gordon.

Greinke retired the first 10 Padres he faced before left fielder Seth Smith hit his second homer in as many games over a span of three at-bats. Smith’s 374-foot drive into the right-field stands raised his career average against Greinke to .400 (6-for-15) and cut the Dodgers lead to 3-1.

“That wasn’t surprising,” said Greinke. “He usually takes good swings off me.”

The Padres pulled to within a run in the fifth when second baseman Jedd Gyorko scored on a Greinke wild pitch after drawing an inning-opening walk.

But the Padres blew several opportunities to tie the game over the last four innings.

Third baseman Chase Headley bounced into rally-killing double plays in the sixth and the eighth. “That’s baseball,” said Headley. “But if you go in there over the course of a long season, those are going to go your way.”

In the ninth, singles by first baseman Yonder Alonso and center fielder Will Venable put Padres on first and third with one out. But Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out right fielder Chris Denorfia and pinch-hitter Nick Hundley around a bases-filling walk to Grandal to end the game. “I never doubted myself,” said Jansen.

Both Greinke and Kennedy retired after five innings. Greinke allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Kennedy allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

NOTES: The Dodgers received a double dose of bad pitching news Tuesday. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will be on a “submaximal throwing program” for at least two-to-three weeks before his back strain will be re-evaluated. And reliever Brian Wilson is going on the 15-day disabled list with a nerve impingement in the right elbow that underwent Tommy John surgery last April. ... Dodgers CF Matt Kemp could be activated from the disabled list by this weekend. ... With two off days in the season’s first five days, the Padres will skip their fifth starter the first time through the rotation and go with Opening Day starter Andrew Cashner Saturday night in Miami. ... LHP Max Fried, the seventh overall pick in the 2012 draft, has remained at extended spring training in Arizona with an elbow strain.