Padres score 3 in 9th to top Dodgers

SAN DIEGO -- Usually, Bud Black dodges the question. This time the Padres manager didn‘t, which might tell you something about the state of his ballclub.

“Was this your best win of the year?” Black was asked after the Padres scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth Friday night to beat the Dodgers 6-5 at Petco Park.

“That was a good one,” said Black. “It has to be right up there with Opening Day.”

Which happened to be a come-from-behind, 3-1 win over the Dodgers with the Padres scoring all three of their runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Kept in the game early on a pair of solo homers by left fielder Seth Smith off Dodgers starter Dan Haren and a run-scoring, pinch-hit single by Jake Goebbert in his first major league plate appearance, the Padres scored three runs against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the bottom of the ninth to overcame a 5-3 deficit.

Shortstop Everth Cabrera capped the rally with a walk-off, one-out sacrifice fly to right to score Will Venable.

“I wanted contact more than anything,” said Cabrera, who like so many Padres has been struggling at the plate. “Will is fast and he was coming to the plate even if it was a grounder. But I got in the air and deep enough to get the run home.”

Reserve third baseman Alexi Amarista -- who saw the Dodgers score three runs on two infield hits off his glove and set up a fourth Dodger run with a throwing error -- greeted Jansen with a lead-off single in the ninth.

With Amarista going on a hit-and-run play, pinch-hitter Carlos Quentin lined a double just inside the left field foul line to bring the Padres to within a run. Venable then drove in Cashner with a pinch-hit double to left-center.

The Padres third pinch-hitter of the inning, Rene Rivera moved Venable to third with a sacrifice bunt to set the stage for Cabrera, who two years ago stole home with the winning run against Jansen, who fell to 0-3 after his third blown save in 23 chances.

“Next time, I think he hits me,” Cabrera joked after his fly to right.

The win was the third straight for the Padres in what Black admits has been a “tough week” following Monday’s death of Hall of Fame outfielder Tony Gwynn.

“There’s still a lot of emotion,” said Black.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers had a three-game winning streak snapped while on the verge of closing to within three games of San Francisco in the National League West race.

“This was a tough loss for us and a good one for them,” said first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who drove in the Dodgers final run with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly that gave Los Angeles a 5-1 lead.

Haren appeared in position to win his eighth game although he allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Smith kept the Padres close with his first two-homer game since 2011. Four of his eight homers this season have come in four games against the Dodgers and the first of his solo homers off Haren on Friday night travelled 435 feet -- the longest by a Padre at Petco Park this season.

The Dodgers chased Padres starter Ian Kennedy (5-9) from the game after five innings while building a 5-2 lead.

Kennedy allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits, although two of the run-scoring hits were off the glove of Amarista (who was subbing for the injured Chase Headley) with two Padres errors and two Kennedy wild pitches also contributing to the Dodgers offense.

Dodgers shortstop Dee Gordon opened the game with a triple to right center and scored when second baseman Jace Peterson’s throw skipped past Amarista for a throwing error. Gonzalez doubled with two out and scored on Matt Kemp’s single off Amarista’s glove.

Smith’s 435-foot blast halved the lead in the bottom of the first.

The Dodgers scored three in the fifth, the first two coming on a Yasiel Puig single off Amarista’s glove after a walk and two Kennedy wild pitches. Amarista’s wild throw to the plate allowed Puig to advance to third, from where he scored on Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly to center.

Goebbert singled in his first major league plate appearance in the bottom of the fifth to drive home Amarista, who opened the inning with a double. Smith hit his second homer leading off the sixth.

NOTES: Dodgers INF Juan Uribe, who has been on the disabled list since May 21 with a right hamstring strain, started his rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday. ... OF Carl Crawford, who has been out since May 27 with a left ankle sprain, has had his activities reduced. ... Headley (back pain) and Quentin (right knee soreness) were unavailable at the start of Friday night’s game. ... Padres LHP Robbie Erlin, on the disabled list since May 18 with elbow soreness, is “ramping up” his throwing program. ... Meanwhile, RHP Casey Kelly, who had Tommy John surgery at the start of the 2013 season, still hasn’t thrown since his rehab assignment at Double-A San Antonio was halted early last month due to pain in his reconstructed elbow.