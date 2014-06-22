Dodgers’ Beckett shuts down Padres

SAN DIEGO -- At the age of 34, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Josh Beckett is reinventing himself this season.

“The way I pitch is different,” Beckett said Saturday night after shutting out the San Diego Padres on four hits over seven innings and leading the Dodgers to a 4-2 victory before a sellout crowd of 43,474 at Petco Park.

“He used to work off his fastball,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s always had a good curve. He’s sort of reversed how he pitches, working off the curve.”

Beckett, who had lost three of his previous four decisions since throwing a no-hitter against Philadelphia on May 25, struck out eight and issued two walks while improving to 5-4. No Padre reached second base while Beckett was in the game.

“He was good,” Mattingly said. “He kept guys off balance with breaking balls.”

Beckett said his outing was as much a function of the Dodgers’ offense as it was of his pitches.

“We were ahead most of the night,” he said. “I never felt I had to get in. I was keeping it simple. I felt good throwing the curve on one-ball counts.”

Simple works.

Beckett’s ERA dropped to 2.28, the third-best mark in the National League. His opponents’ batting average fell to .202, which is also third in the National League.

”He had the tantalizing curveball all night long in all different counts,“ Padres manager Bud Black said. ”He kept it down below the zone and threw it for called strikes right at the knees. This was the key for him.

“He threw enough fastballs and cut fastballs to keep us honest, but it was the very effective use of the curve all night long.”

Offensively, the Dodgers (41-35) were led by second baseman Dee Gordon and shortstop Hanley Ramirez.

Gordon had an RBI single and two walks. He stole his 39th base and scored two runs. The Dodgers are 10 games above .500 this season when Gordon scores.

Ramirez was 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. He extended his hitting streak to eight games.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez also had an RBI single for the Dodgers.

“I think our club has been good offensively,” Mattingly said. “We had quality at-bats up and down the lineup. We had a lot of threats.”

The Padres (32-43) avoided a major-league-leading 12th shutout when they scored two runs in the eighth against the Dodgers’ bullpen -- on consecutive two-out singles by first baseman Tommy Medica and catcher Rene Rivera off Dodgers right-handed reliever Brandon League.

Closer Kenley Jansen -- who gave up three runs in the ninth Friday night in the Padres’ come-from-behind, 6-5 walk-off win -- picked up his 21st save in 24 chances while stopping the Padres’ three-game winning streak. He allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth.

Padres starter Tyson Ross (6-7) suffered the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk, with five strikeouts, over seven innings.

Two rallies started near the bottom of the order and capped by Ramirez gave the Dodgers and Beckett a 3-0 lead after five innings.

A leadoff single by No. 8 hitter Drew Butera led to a two-run rally in the third. The catcher was sacrificed to second on Beckett’s bunt and scored on Gordon’s single. Gordon then stole his 39th base and advanced to third on Rivera’s throwing error. He raced home on Ramirez’s sacrifice fly to short center.

Third baseman Justin Turner, the Dodgers’ No. 7 hitter, singled to open the fifth, advanced to second when Gordon drew a two-out walk from Ross and scored on Ramirez’s RBI single.

NOTES: San Diego 3B Chase Headley was sore the day after having an epidural to relieve the pain in his herniated disk, and he missed a second straight start Saturday. Manager Bud Black said Headley will miss two to three days and his injury won’t require the disabled list. ... Padres LF Carlos Quentin missed a second straight start with soreness in his right knee. ... Dodgers bench coach Tim Wallach was away from the team Saturday to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. Davey Lopes served as the bench coach, and assistant hitting coach John Valentin filled in for Lopes in the first-base coach’s box. ... RHP Jamey Wright is one-third inning away from being the 17th active pitcher with 2,000 innings in his career.