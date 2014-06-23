Dodgers find relief, defeat Padres

SAN DIEGO -- After blowing a two-run lead Friday night and losing on a walk-off sacrifice fly, manager Don Mattingly was relieved Sunday afternoon after his Dodgers held off another comeback bid by the Padres.

“It felt good to get this one and that one Saturday night,” Mattingly said after right-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed one run over six innings and three relievers retired nine of the 10 Padres they faced to give the Dodgers a 2-1 victory in the rubber match of a three-game series.

“They tried to come back every game and were successful once,” Mattingly said.

On Friday night, the Padres scored three times in the bottom of the ninth to beat closer Kenley Jansen and the Dodgers, 6-5. Saturday night, the Padres scored twice in the eighth after being down 4-0 and had the tying runs on base before losing.

Jansen, who suffered the loss Friday night, struck out all three Padres he faced Sunday -- first baseman Tommy Medica, catcher Rene Rivera and center fielder Cameron Maybin --- to pick up his second save in as many games and his 22nd in 25 chances this season.

“We are playing better, but days like this are tough,” said Rivera, who popped out to Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez in foul territory to end the sixth with the tying run on second.

Sunday was particularly difficult on the Padres, who learned just before the game that General Manager Josh Byrnes had been fired. Byrnes had been with the team since 2010 and was the general manager since October 2011.

“The search for a new general manager begins immediately,” said Padres President and CEO Mike Dee. “We are looking for someone who can define, direct and lead this franchise’s baseball philosophy for years to come.”

In the interim, three existing Padres executives will share the position of Padres general manager -- senior vice president of baseball operations Omar Minaya and assistant general managers AJ Hinch and Fred Uhlman Jr.

While Ryu (9-3) was allowing one run on four hits with a walk over six innings, the Dodgers got to Padres left-hander Eric Stults (2-10) for two quick runs. Stults allowed two runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

A Padres defensive lapse helped the Dodgers take a 1-0 lead in the first.

With one out, Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez extended his hitting streak to nine straight games with a single. Ramirez stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch as right fielder Yasiel Puig drew a walk.

Gonzalez followed with a one-hopper to Stults, who made a low throw to shortstop Everth Cabrera to force Puig. But the combination of the low throw and Puig’s slide into second forced Cabrera to throw high to first and the ball sailed into the stands and Ramirez scored.

Center fielder Scott Van Slyke singled to open the second and reached second on a one-out walk to catcher A.J. Ellis. After Ryu sacrificed the runners into scoring position, second baseman Dee Gordon lined a single to center to score Van Slyke. Ellis was thrown out at the plate.

The Padres scored in Ryu’s final inning.

Right fielder Chris Denorfia opened the Padres sixth with a double and came around on infield ground outs by Cabrera and left fielder Carlos Quentin. Medica followed with a two-out double but was stranded on second when Rivera popped out.

“Ryu threw good, but I think he ran out of gas,” Mattingly said.

Dodgers relievers J.P. Howell, Brian Wilson and Jansen retired nine of the last 10 Padres they faced to close out the game. After blowing Friday night’s save opportunity in a 6-5 Dodger loss, Jansen picked up the saves in the final two games of the series to give him 22 on the season.

NOTES: The Padres expect 3B Chase Headley will return to the lineup in San Francisco. He has missed the past three games after having an epidural to relieve the pain of a bulging disk in his lower back. ... LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu is 2-0 with a 0.94 earned run average with 15 strikeouts over 19 1/3 innings in three career starts against the Padres. Ryu is 5-1 with a 1.62 ERA in eight road starts this season.