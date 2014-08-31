Padres win third straight extra-inning game

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Padres manager Bud Black called it an “unexplainable event.”

Certainly it has never happened in the 45-season history of the franchise.

Right fielder Will Venable raced home from second base on a looping single to center field by shortstop Alexi Amarista with one out in the 10th inning Saturday night to give the Padres a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres have played three straight extra-inning games. And they have won all three. That had never happened in Padres history. In fact, the Padres had played three straight extra-inning games only twice before in their history.

Plus, their three straight extra-inning wins came against National League division leaders Milwaukee (Wednesday) and the Dodgers on Friday and Saturday.

“It feels good,” Venable said. “There was a great vibe tonight. Saturday night, Dodgers in town and (Trevor) Hoffman inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame. Sensational.”

Black said the Padres are set up for playing games such as Saturday night‘s. Not since 1986 had the Padres scored three straight walk-off wins ... extra innings or no extra innings.

“We play a lot of close, low-scoring games,” Black said. “We’re engaged. Very seldom do we have lopsided scores. It’s a combination of how we pitch and timely hits and defense. Our pitching has been stellar.”

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said, ”I think the main thing we’re seeing is that we’re not swinging the bats so good and it goes back to giving the other guys credit. The Padres have always done a nice job against us.

“They pitch. They catch. It seems like all our games with them are decided by a key hit or who makes a big pitch.”

Starting right-handed pitchers Zack Greinke of the Dodgers and Ian Kennedy battled to a 1-1 tie.

Kennedy helped his own cause, giving the Padres a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a one-out double to the fence in right-center field to drive in catcher Rene Rivera, who had opened the inning with a double.

“Tonight was the first time I was able to swing since I strained my oblique muscle,” Kennedy said.

Former Padre Adrian Gonzalez tied the score at 1-1 with a two-out homer - a 370-foot drive to right -- off Kennedy in the top of the sixth inning.

Grienke allowed the one run and four hits with two strikeouts in eight innings. Kennedy, who didn’t allow a hit until left fielder Carl Crawford led off the fifth with a single, also allowed a run, four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Each team wasted excellent opportunities in the eighth and ninth.

The Dodgers had runners at the corners on back-to-back, two-out singles in the eighth only to have Crawford line out to second to end the inning. In the bottom of the eighth, Rivera opened the inning with his second double. But pinch-runner Cameron Maybin was picked off second two pitches later.

In the bottom of the ninth, a single by center fielder Abraham Almonte and a walk to Seth Smith put Padres at first and second with none out. But catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a wicked liner back to J.P. Howell that the left-handed reliever turned into a double play.

Black was ejected in the top of the 10th for vehemently arguing a checked-swing call with first base umpire Clint Fagan that went in favor of the Dodgers. Right fielder Matt Kemp was on second with two out when center fielder Yasiel Puig got a call on a potential third-strike pitch. After Black was ejected, Puig struck out on the next pitch.

Venable opened the bottom of the 10th with a single to center off Dodgers right-handed reliever Jamey Wright. Venable stole second as pinch-hitter Rymer Liriano struck out and slid home ahead of Puig’s throw on Amarista’s looping single over the head of shortstop Hanley Ramirez.

Tim Stauffer (6-2) picked up his second win in as many nights. Wright (4-4) took the loss.

NOTES: RHP Trevor Hoffman, who ranks second to Mariano Rivera on the all-time saves list, became the ninth person inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame during pregame ceremonies Saturday at Petco Park . . . The Padres recalled RHP Jesse Hahn from Double-A San Antonio to replace INF Chris Nelson, who went on paternity leave . . . INF Cory Spangenberg will join the Padres from Double-A San Antonio after Sept. 1 . . . OF Yasiel Puig (slump) and SS Hanley Ramirez (sore right leg) were back in the starting lineup Saturday.