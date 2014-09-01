Ryu’s return helps Dodgers win

SAN DIEGO -- Two key missing pieces to the Los Angeles Dodgers arsenal returned from the disabled list Sunday afternoon and played key roles in a 7-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Left-handed starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, who had been sidelined since Aug. 14 with a right hip strain, needed only 84 pitches to hold the Padres to one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Ryu, who did not issue a walk, retired 14 straight Padres from the last out in the first inning to one out in the top of the sixth and faced only three hitters over the minimum while improving to 14-6.

Third baseman Juan Uribe, who had been out since Aug. 16 with a right hamstring strain, went 2-for-5 with two RBIs in his return as the Dodgers broke open a one-run game with four runs in the top of the eighth to salvage their third game in San Diego after losing the first two on walk-off, extra-inning hits.

“We did everything we needed to do today,” said manager Don Mattingly, whose National League West-leading Dodgers return to Dodger Stadium Monday to open a nine-game homestand with the first of three games against the Washington Nationals. “I thought Ryu looked good. In the sixth, he looked a little tired. We hang our hat on our pitchers. It’s good to have him back and have Zack (Greinke) come out of Saturday’s game in good shape.”

“I was comfortable and it didn’t take me long to find my rhythm,” Ryu said through an interpreter. “I feel great. The rest was good for me. The curve and change were pretty solid. There wasn’t much pressure . . . more of hoping the injury didn’t come back.”

Padres manager Bud Black was impressed with Ryu’s performance.

“Ryu had a fastball with a lot of velocity and a darting action,” Black said. “He’s got a really good four-pitch mix. He’s got a slider in the 90s and a great hook. He’s a strike thrower who fields his position, a truly complete pitcher.”

Ryu was engaged in a pitching duel with Padres left-handed starter Eric Stults through six innings. Stults (6-15) slipped into a tie for the major league lead in losses despite allowing only two runs on five hits in six innings. But the fifth Dodger he walked led to his defeat.

With the scored tied 1-1, shortstop Hanley Ramirez opened the Dodgers fifth by drawing a walk from Stults. He moved to second when first baseman Adrian Gonzalez flared a single to left that fell between Padres shortstop Alexi Amarista and left fielder Abraham Almonte. Ramirez scored from second on right fielder Matt Kemp’s line-drive single to right-center.

The Dodgers were still nursing the 2-1 lead when their first seven batters in the eighth reached base.

Gonzalez opened the rally against Padres right-handed reliever Blaine Boyer with his third hit. Kemp doubled Gonzalez to third. Left-handed Padres reliever Alex Torres replaced Boyer and walked pinch-hitter Carl Crawford on a full count to load the bases before giving up a run-scoring single to Uribe on another full-count pitch to make it 3-1.

Kemp then scored on a wild pitch by right-handed reliever Jesse Hahn. After catcher A.J. Ellis again walked to re-load the bases, second baseman Darwin Barney hit a two-run single.

Uribe doubled home the Dodgers’ final run in the top of the ninth.

The Dodgers scored a gift run in the first.

Center fielder Yasiel Puig opened the game with a high fly to short right that rookie right fielder Rymer Liriano lost in the sun for a double. Puig advanced to third on a passed ball as Stults struck out Ramirez and Gonzalez. Left fielder Scott Van Slyke finally got Puig home on a broken-bat single.

The Padres tied the game in the bottom of the first.

Third baseman Yangervis Solarte greeted Ryu with a double into the left-field corner. He was sacrificed to third by Almonte’s bunt and was still at third when second baseman Jedd Gyorko struck out. Catcher Yasmani Grandal scored Solarte with a double down the line in right.

The loss snapped a four-game Padres winning streak against the division leading Brewers and Dodgers. The Padres are 19-6 at Petco Park over their last 25 games since June 29.

NOTES: The Dodgers activated LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu and 3B Juan Uribe (right hamstring strain) from the disabled list Sunday morning and optioned RHP Carlos Frias and INF Miguel Rojas to Triple-A Albuquerque . . . Padres RHP Joaquin Benoit is again shut down with pain in his right shoulder, although an MRI taken Saturday disclosed no problems. The closer has worked in only two of the Padres’ last 14 games . . . The Padres set a franchise record and tied a major league record Saturday night with their third, extra-inning, walk-off win in as many games.