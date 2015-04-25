Greinke helps Dodgers end skid with win over Padres

SAN DIEGO -- The Dodgers turned to a reliable starter to get back on track.

Zack Greinke limited the Padres to four hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven innings in snapping the Dodgers’ three-game losing streak.

“I had a really good fastball,” Greinke (3-0) said. “And my offspeed (pitches) were at least solid. Not as good as the fastball, but still good.”

Three Dodgers relievers pitched the final two innings, with Yimi Garcia earning his first major-league save in two chances this year.

Padres starter Andrew Cashner (1-3) worked seven innings and was charged with two runs on six hits. He struck out six but it wasn’t enough for the Padres to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

“I felt good,” Cashner said. “I thought I finally located my fastball much better.”

San Diego hasn’t scored in 14 straight innings, although it had runners on the corners in the eighth. But first baseman Yonder Alonso grounded out to end the threat.

The Dodgers came into Friday’s game after being swept in a three-game series against San Francisco, falling in walk-off fashion in the final two contests.

They looked to Greinke to get right -- good choice.

Greinke is unbeaten in his last 19 starts against NL West opponents, going 15-0 in that span. Since joining the Dodgers in 2013, Greinke is 21-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 31 divisional games.

He ran his mark to 5-0 against the Padres in nine starts, with a 1.58 ERA.

“Both parks are pitcher’s parks,” Greinke said of Dodger Stadium and Petco Park. “And in the last couple of years, theirs hasn’t been one of the better offenses. But this year it is tough.”

Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal, a former Padre, was impressed.

“He did a great job,” Grandal said. “He executed all his pitches like we wanted him to.”

Left fielder Carl Crawford doubled the Dodgers’ lead to 2-0 in the seventh inning. He drove an 83 mph changeup from Cashner well into the right-field seats.

The Dodgers’ final run came on center fielder Joc Pederson’s ninth-inning sacrifice fly.

The Padres had an opportunity in the seventh when shortstop Alexi Amarista walked with one out. Pinch-hitter Yangervis Solarte hit a high hopper to first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and he jumped to flag it down. His throw to shortstop Jimmy Rollins erased Amarista, and Rollins’ throw to Greinke covering first ended the inning.

Cashner had to wiggle out of a sixth-inning jam when Gonzalez singled to center with one out, and second baseman Howie Kendrick added an infield single. Grandal grounded to second baseman Cory Spangenberg and while his flip to Amarista was off-target, Amarista snagged the throw and completed the inning-ending double play.

The Padres had two aboard in the fourth after catcher Derek Norris singled and Amarista walked. But Greinke retired the side by getting Cashner to pop up.

Grandal was halfway to the cycle when he added a one-out, fourth-inning single to his second-inning double. But Crawford struck out for the second straight time, and third baseman Juan Uribe grounded out.

The Padres loaded the bases with no outs in the second, following a walk to Alonso and consecutive singles by Norris and third baseman Will Middlebrooks. But Greinke fanned Amarista and Cashner.

Center fielder Wil Myers then hit a line drive up the middle, but it was snagged by second baseman Howie Kendrick to end the rally.

“As soon as he hit it, I thought it was a hit,” Greinke said. “Then I remembered Howie was positioned perfectly.”

Said Myers: “I didn’t hit it as well as I could have but I thought it was going to be a hit.”

The Dodgers struck first in the second inning when Grandal smacked a one-out, opposite-field double. After Cashner struck out Crawford, Uribe brought in Grandal with a single to center for a 1-0 lead.

NOTES: Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig aggravated his strained left hamstring and exited the game after batting in the sixth inning. ... The Padres recalled RHP Kevin Quackenbush from Triple-A El Paso on Friday. ... San Diego RHP Shawn Kelley was placed on the DL with a strained left calf, retroactive to Thursday. Kelley was 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA in 5 1/3 innings pitched. ... RHP Josh Johnson, rebounding from a Tommy John surgery, threw another bullpen session. ... The Dodgers optioned RHP Mike Bolsinger to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bolsinger was charged with a run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Giants on Thursday. ... RHP Sergio Santos was added from Triple-A, and LHP Xavier Cedeno was designated for assignment. ... The Dodgers’ Sunday starter against the Padres has yet to be named.