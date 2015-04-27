Morrow, Norris help Padres salvage series finale

SAN DIEGO -- After the Padres dropped a second straight game to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night at Petco Park, right-handed pitcher Brandon Morrow and catcher Derek Norris talked briefly in the San Diego clubhouse about the importance of the series finale Sunday.

“Every game inside the division is important,” Morrow said Sunday afternoon after the Padres defeated the Dodgers 3-1 to salvage a win in the finale of the three-game series at Petco Park.

“Early in the year, late in the year -- it doesn’t make any difference. Division games are crucial.”

Moments earlier, Padres manager Bud Black discussed the same subject.

“There are two teams in our division that we have to catch,” said Black. “The Giants won the World Series last season. The Dodgers won the division.”

Twenty games into the 2015 season, the Padres are 2-1 against the Giants but 2-4 against the Dodgers.

Morrow and Norris both played major roles in Sunday’s win.

Morrow held the Dodgers to one run on five hits over seven innings. Norris drove in two runs with a double and a solo homer. Shortstop Alexi Amarista homered for the Padres first run off right-hander Scott Baker, who the Dodgers promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the day.

Sunday’s win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Padres.

Morrow faced five Dodgers over the minimum with the lone run coming on Alex Guerrero’s solo homer leading off the top of the fifth. The win was Morrow’s first of the season and lowered his earned run average to 2.67. In addition to the five hits, he issued one walk while striking out four.

Right-handed reliever Joaquin Benoit pitched a perfect eighth in relief of Morrow. Right-hander Craig Kimbrel struck out Andre Ethier and Adrian Gonzalez to start a perfect ninth en route to his sixth save.

Baker suffered the loss and gave up three runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

“I thought he was good,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Baker. “Obviously, he gave us a chance to win. He took a toll off our bullpen.”

Morrow struck out Gonzalez with a high fastball in the first to set the tone for the game. The Dodgers first baseman was 0-for-4 Sunday with two strikeouts and a double-play grounder after going 13-for-22 with six homers and 10 RBIs in his first five games this season against his former team.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when shortstop Alexi Amarista capped an extended battle with Dodgers starter Scott Baker with a home run into the right-field seats.

Amarista’s first homer of the season came on the 10th pitch thrown by Baker. Just ahead of the home run, Amarista had fouled off four pitches around a ball that took the count to 3-and-2.

It was the first homer by a Padre in an at-bat of 10 or more pitches since shortstop Miguel Tejada connected near the end of the 2010 season - and only the fourth by a Padre in that situation since 2010.

Amarista’s homer carried 398 feet and would have been a homer before the fences to right were shortened by 11 feet two seasons ago. Amarista homered on a sinker.

“He threw me the same pitch on the third pitch of the at-bat,” said Amarista. “But this one was higher.”

The Padres extended their lead to 2-0 an inning later.

Former Dodger Matt Kemp led off the bottom of the fourth by drawing a walk from Baker. The left fielder stole second, moved to third on a grounder to first by first baseman Yonder Alonso and scored on a double to left-center by Norris.

After the Dodgers halved the Padres lead on Guerrero’s solo homer off Morrow to open the fifth, the Padres regained their two-run edge on Norris’ first homer as a Padre in the bottom of the seventh.

“I got a little excited,” Baker said. “I was a little jumpy at first. I felt like I settled down, although there are a couple pitches I’d like to have back. I didn’t mind the Amarista home run. But there were a couple two-strike pitches I could have thrown better. And I should have done a better job holding Kemp on (on the steal). I think that played a big difference in today’s game.”

Guerrero’s homer was the Cuban’s fifth in 21 at-bats this season. His drive travelled 385 feet into the seats in left.

Norris’ homer carried 350 feet to left.

NOTES: The Dodgers placed OF Yasiel Puig on the 15-day disabled list Sunday morning with a left hamstring strain suffered while running out a ground ball. ... The Padres promoted RHP Cory Mazzoni from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday and optioned LHP Chris Reardon to the Chihuahuas. ... The move left the Padres with an all-right-handed pitching staff. ... Slumping 2B Jedd Gyorko returned to the Padres’ starting lineup Sunday after missing four straight starts and seven of the last 13. ... Padres C Derek Norris threw out Jimmy Rollins trying to steal second in the first. It was the eighth runner Norris has thrown out this season, matching his career-high set last season with Oakland . . . The series drew 130,765, the third-highest total for a three-game series in Petco Park history.