Dodgers beat Padres again

SAN DIEGO -- The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres for the seventh time in 10 games this season on Friday.

But you couldn’t tell it by the words of manager Don Mattingly after the Dodgers came from behind with two runs in the eighth to defeat San Diego 4-3 at Petco Park.

“I‘m frustrated with our team tonight,” said Mattingly. “Too many mistakes. It’s easier to swallow when you get the win. Clayton Kershaw pitched well enough to win tonight.”

Kershaw allowed one run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings with three walks and 11 strikeouts -- although his run of 17 straight scoreless innings ended when Padres shortstop Clint Barmes hit a solo homer with one out to trigger a three-run Padres’ seventh that erased a 2-0 Dodgers lead.

But pinch-hitter Alex Guerrero singled home Andre Ethier with the tie-breaking run on a soft liner to center with two-out in the eighth to give the Dodgers a fourth straight win.

Even in the Dodgers’ game-winning inning, the visitors had two runners thrown out on the bases. And it was a bizarre muffed infield pop-up in the seventh that enabled the Padres to take a 3-2 lead.

Still ahead 2-1 with two out and no one on in the seventh, Kershaw gave way to right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia after a season-high 117 pitches.

“My fastball command was so bad that my pitch count just kept going up and up,” said Kershaw. “Obviously, I can’t give up that homer. If I hadn‘t, I might have been able to finish the seventh and we might have gotten out of there with a 2-0 win.”

“Kershaw got better as the game went on,” said Padres manager Bud Black. “But we had a lot of good at-bats against him that drove up his pitch count. He was using his breaking ball and curve more than I can remember.”

It was Kershaw’s pitch count that forced Mattingly to go to the bullpen. And as soon as Garcia arrived, so did problems for the Dodgers.

Garcia got the first batter he faced, first baseman Wil Myers, to pop up in front of the plate. But the ball fell to the turf after Garcia got tangled up with Justin Turner - who was playing first following the ejection of Adrian Gonzalez in the top of the inning. Turner was charged with the error.

Padres catcher Derek Norris followed with a 360-foot drive down the line in left that gave the Padres a short-lived 3-2 lead.

The Dodgers answered by opening the eighth with three straight hits against Padres reliever Dale Thayer -- an opposite-field double by second baseman Howie Kendrick, a run-scoring single by Turner and a single by Ethier.

Shortly after right-hander Shawn Kelley replace Thayer, Turner was picked off second on a throw from Norris. But Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis drew a walk, to move Ethier to second, just ahead of Guerrero’s single. Ethier scored just ahead of Ellis being thrown out at third on center fielder Melvin Upton Jr.’s throw.

Garcia (3-2) got the win for the Dodgers with Kenley Jansen getting his eighth save as he struck out thje side in the ninth around a single by Myers. Thayer (2-1) suffered the loss for the Padres.

The Dodgers, with the help of the Padres defense, scored single runs in the third and fourth to stake Kershaw to a 2-0 lead.

Both runs scored on two-out singles.

Padres starter Odrisamer Despaigne retired the first two Dodgers he faced in the third then hit the Dodgers lead-off man and center fielder Joc Pederson with a pitch. Right fielder Yasiel Puig hit a chopper toward third that Padres third baseman Will Middlebrooks changed and failed to make a bare-hand grab-and-throw for an error.

Gonzalez, who is hitting .432 (16-for-37) against his former team this season with 11 RBIs, grounded a single to center to drive in Pederson with the game’s first run.

Turner, who opened the game at third, singled to lead off the fourth and moved to second on left fielder Ethier’s grounder to short. With two out, who was hitting .136, hit a short fly to left that fell just in front of Padres left fielder Justin Upton for a single.

Meanwhile, the Padres had runners on base in five of the first six innings against Kershaw but were 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

The Dodgers threatened again in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with one out on Ellis’s second single and walks issued by left-handed reliever Frank Garces to the first two hitters he faced. But Garces got Gonzalez to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Gonzalez was ejected by plate umpire Doug Eddings after the play for protesting a strike call earlier in the at-bat.

Despaigne worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

NOTES: The Dodgers Friday promoted 30-year-old Cuban INF Hector Olivera to Triple-A Oklahoma City after only six games at Double-A Tulsa. The Dodgers signed Olivera to a six-year, $62.5 million contract earlier this season. ... The Dodgers acquired INF Ronald Torreyes, 22, from Toronto for cash considerations and assigned him to Tulsa. ... In a corresponding move, the Dodgers designated INF Darwin Barney for assignment. ... RHPs Joaquin Benoit and Brandon Maurer were unavailable to the Padres Friday. Both had worked two of the last three games and five of the last seven. ... LHP Cory Luebke, who has had two Tommy John surgeries since he last pitched early in the 201s season, will start and pitch one inning for high Single-A Lake Elsinore Saturday.