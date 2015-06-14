Upton, Padres get best of Dodgers, Greinke

SAN DIEGO -- It came down to a classic matchup -- Padres left fielder Justin Upton versus Dodgers right-handed ace Zack Greinke.

With the score tied 1-1 with two out in the eighth inning Saturday night, Upton and Greinke renewed their rivalry at Petco Park.

This round went to Upton ... and the Padres.

Upton drove a full-count slider from Greinke 406 feet into the entrance of the Padres bullpen in left center to give the Padres the decisive run in a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers.

“Pressure situations are what we live for,” said Upton after his 13th homer of the season gave the Padres their first win over Greinke and snapped the Dodgers’ four-game winning streak.

“Greinke was really tough tonight,” continued Upton. “I had to wait him out. You know you are in for a fight when you’re facing Greinke, but you welcome the challenge. I just happened to get a mistake and he doesn’t make many mistakes.”

The homer was Upton’s second against Greinke. He has a career .370 (10-for-27) batting average against Greinke. “I see him pretty decent,” said Upton.

“It was my first bad slider I threw all day,” Greinke said of his home-run pitch to Upton. “When you make a mistake to him, he does damage. I didn’t want to throw the ball in the middle of the plate. You never do, but more so than normal in that situation. I made a mistake.”

”Look at Upton, look at Greinke,“ said Padres manager Bud Black. ”You had two, high-caliber, All-Star performers toe-to-toe with the game on the line and a high-pressure situation ... two great players matched against one another. Greinke was so tough tonight.

Upton’s homer gave the Padres only their fourth win in 11 games against the Dodgers this season.

Greinke (5-2, 1.95 earned run average) entered the game with a 5-0 career record against the Padres with a 1.53 earned run average in 10 starts. He allowed two runs on eight hits over eight innings, issuing one walk while striking out six.

“I thought Zack threw the ball really well tonight,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “Obviously, he threw good enough to win and we didn‘t. We couldn’t put anything on the board for him.”

Right-handed reliever Brandon Maurer (4-0) got the win for the Padres with his 20th scoreless outing in his last 21 appearances. Right-handed closer Craig Kimbrel got his 16th save in 17 opportunities.

But the pitching star for the Padres was right-handed starter Ian Kennedy, who allowed one run -- a solo homer by former Padres catcher Yasmani Grandal -- on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts over seven innings. Kennedy entered the game with a 3-5 record and 6.48 ERA.

Aside from Grandal’s home run, no other Dodger reached second Saturday night.

The Padres took a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Center fielder Will Venable doubled to right-center with one out and advanced to third on Upton’s ground out to second. Matt Kemp topped a roller up the third base line that was fielded by Greinke. But the pitcher’s throw sailed past first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. Kemp was credited with an RBI single.

The Dodgers tied the game with one swing of Grandal’s bat in the third. The switch-hitting catcher led off the inning with a 379-foot homer to right. It was his seventh homer of the season -- and the 13th served up by Kennedy in 11 starts.

”I hung a curve to Grandal,“ said Kennedy, whose fastball jumped a couple mph to a high of 94 Saturday. ”I finally found my curve around the fifth inning and it was a big help.

NOTES: Yonder Alonso made his first start at third base for the Padres Saturday night. He made a start at third for the Reds in 2011 and had played only 12 1/3 innings in his career at third before Saturday. ... Two Padres rehabbing from 2014 Tommy John surgeries worked Saturday. RHP Josh Johnson threw a bullpen and is scheduled to throw a simulated game Monday. LHP Cory Luebke worked a perfect inning in a rehab start for high Single-A Lake Elsinore in his first outing since 2012. ... Dodgers OF Scott Van Slyke could rejoin the Major League club after three more days of a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. ... Dodgers RHP Joel Peralta is advancing his rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City Monday.