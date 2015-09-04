Padres rally, end Dodgers’ winning streak

SAN DIEGO -- A late San Diego Padres rally slowed the Los Angeles Dodgers’ hot streak.

Jedd Gyorko hit a decisive two-run homer, and Yangervis Solarte capped a four-hit night with a run-scoring double as the Padres scored four times in the eighth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-7 at Petco Park.

The Dodgers were coming off a three-game sweep of the Giants. Even with its second defeat in 10 games, first-place Los Angeles maintained its 6 1/2 game lead over second-place San Francisco in the National League West.

Gyorko, who was making the eighth start of the season and his career at shortstop, gave the Padres an 8-7 lead with a 387-foot drive into the seats in left-center off Dodgers right-handed reliever Jim Johnson (2-6).

The homer was Gyorko’s 11th of the season and his ninth since he returned to the Padres on June 30 following a three-week demotion to the minors.

“I think you are seeing Gyorko come into his own,” Padres manager Pat Murphy said. “He’s gained some confidence, and we like what we’ve seen from him since he started playing short.”

“I fought off a couple heavy sinkers,” Gyorko said of his eighth-inning duel with Johnson. “I was looking for something up.”

San Diego left fielder Justin Upton (3-for-3) completed a perfect night by drawing a walk to open the eighth ahead of Gyorko’s home run.

The Padres added two more runs in the inning. Catcher Derek Norris singled and scored on pinch hitter Melvin Upton Jr.’s triple to right-center. Upton Jr. scored on third baseman Solarte’s double down the line in left.

When asked if he was frustrated with his bullpen -- Dodgers relievers gave up six runs on seven hits in four innings and couldn’t protect a

7-4 lead -- Dodgers manager don Mattingly said he was “just frustrated.”

“That means I really don’t feel like talking about anything right now,” Mattingly continued. “It was a frustrating game.”

However, Mattingly did talk about 21-year-old Corey Seager, who made his major league debut at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead two-run single in the Dodgers’ five-run sixth.

“He was good,” Mattingly said of Seager, who was the Dodgers’ first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2012 draft. Seager was promoted Thursday morning from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

”It was really fun,“ Seager said. ”It would have been nice to win, but I still had fun in my first day. Probably that first hit (a fifth-inning double in his second plate appearance) was really cool.

That was my first thought about where I was. ... ‘Wow, I‘m actually here.'”

The Padres started chipping away at their three-run deficit in the bottom of the sixth when a double by Norris drove in Justin Upton to make it 7-5.

San Diego pulled within a run in the seventh on Solarte’s 407-foot homer onto the third balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left. It was just the 14th homer in the 13-year history of Petco Park to land on the third balcony.

Right-handed reliever Kevin Quackenbush (3-2) picked up the win by throwing two scoreless innings. Joaquin Benoit tossed a perfect ninth inning for his second save.

Down 4-0 early, the Dodgers scored twice against Padres rookie right-handed starter Colin Rea in the fifth, then added five runs in the sixth against the Padres bullpen.

Right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne started the sixth for the Padres and gave up back-to-back singles to third baseman Justin Turner and left fielder Carl Crawford ahead of bases-loading walk to catcher Yasmani Grandal.

After left-hander Marc Rzepczynski replaced Despaigne, Turner scored to cut the Padres’ lead to 4-3 on right fielder Scott Van Slyke’s groundout to Solarte on the infield grass.

That brought up Seager, who lined a single to center, scoring Crawford and Grandal and advancing to second on the throw to the plate.

Seager scored on pinch hitter Justin Ruggiano’s single to make it 6-4. With two outs, second baseman Chase Utley topped a ball back toward Rzepczynski, who threw wildly to first for an error that allowed Ruggiano to score the fifth run of the inning.

The hosts jumped on right-handed Dodgers starter Mat Latos, a former Padre, for two runs in each of the first two innings on a chain of two-out hits.

Solarte opened the game with a double, was sacrificed to third and scored on Justin Upton’s two-out double. The RBI was the 18th of the season by the Padres left fielder against the Dodgers, the highest total this season by a National League player against another team. Upton then scored on Gyorko’s single to left.

Norris opened the second with a single. As in the first, the next two Padres made outs before Solarte, second baseman Cory Spangenberg and right fielder Matt Kemp produced consecutive singles for two runs.

Kemp’s two-run, bases-loaded single extended his career-best streak of reaching base to 23 straight games.

Meanwhile, Rea sailed through the first four scoreless innings, allowing one hit, a leadoff double by Crawford in the second.

The Dodgers broke through for two runs in the top of the fifth as Rea survived a scary moment.

With one out, Seager got his first hit, a double to right. Rea was one out away from extending his shutout to five innings when Dodger center fielder Joc Pederson hit a line drive back to the mound that struck Rea on the left shoulder and ricocheted toward the first base foul line for an infield single that scored Seager from third.

Pederson then scored on Utley’s double to right-center, making it 4-2.

NOTES: The Dodgers promoted INF Corey Seager from Triple-A Oklahoma City and immediately gave him a start against the Padres at shortstop to give Jimmy Rollins a day off. Seager is scheduled to start at third base Friday night. Manager Don Mattingly said most of Seager’s playing time this month will come at third. ... To create an opening on the 40-man roster for Seager, the Dodgers designated INF Andy Wilkins for assignment. ... The Dodgers also promoted RHP Yimi Garcia from Oklahoma City. ... Padres RHP Josh Johnson will make a rehab assignment with high Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday. It will be Johnson’s first game action since he signed with the Padres in November 2013. The former National League All-Star with the Marlins had his second round of Tommy John surgery in April 2014. ... LHP Frank Garces was promoted from Triple-A El Paso for a fourth stint with the Padres this season.