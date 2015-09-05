Dodgers power past Padres

By Jay Paris, The Sports Xchange

SAN DIEGO -- Not far from the beach, the Los Angeles Dodgers flexed their muscles.

The Dodgers slugged five home runs to defeat the San Diego Padres 8-4 on Friday night.

“It was going pretty good tonight,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said “You just don’t see that many home runs here but they were hit pretty good.”

The win pushed the Dodgers’ lead over the San Francisco Giants to a season-high 7.5 games in the National League West.

Mike Bolsinger (6-3) won his third straight start but for the first time since July 29. Bolsinger, who pitched five innings and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks, spent the last month in Triple-A Oklahoma City.

”It was a good team win and it was nice to keep the team in the ball game.

Bolsinger beat the Padres for the second time this season, throwing eight innings of shutout ball against them on May 23.

Los Angeles rallied twice in the game and then pulled away with a five-run sixth. That inning included a two-run, pinch-hit homer by Justin Ruggiano, a two-run shot by first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and a solo blast from second baseman Chase Utley.

“Those home runs from Justin and Adrian gave us a little bit of cushion and we were able to work from there,” Mattingly said.

Marcus Mateo (1-1), who pitched to two batters in the sixth, got the loss.

The Dodgers’ other homers, both solo, came from left fielder Carl Crawford in the first and right fielder Scott Schebler in the second. It was Schebler’s first major league homer.

“Doing it off James Shields is special and just to get it out of the way too,” he said. “You hear about him all the time. You know how good he is.”

Good for Schebler, he got the ball back for a steal.

“I guess they threw it back on the field,” he said. “They sent somebody but I guess that is the good thing about these days they throw it back on field instead of trying to keep it.”

Los Angeles, the NL-leader with 162 home runs, has won nine of its last 11 games.

“We kind of said we weren’t a home-run hitting club and we continue to hit them,” Mattingly said. “Whatever we’re saying we’re not is working. We just have to try to win games. Obviously I‘m not complaining about home runs.”

The Padres’ James Shields had a rocky start. He collected a season-high six walks in five innings, charged with three runs and three hits. He struck out four.

”You can go through with each pitche and kind of analyze the pitches,“ Shields said. ”I made quality pitches that all weren’t called strikes. I was getting behind in the count and walking guys. That’s definitely unusual.

“I was just missing. It’s a game of inches. Those pitches I thought he could have called strikes and he didn’t call them. You get behind in the count 2-0, 3-0, it’s hard to come back from that.”

Added interim manager Pat Murphy: “I don’t think he was missing by much. He certainly made some big pitches and he made a lot of close pitches that didn’t go his way. I‘m not complaining, I‘m just saying that there were a lot of close ones. It wasn’t like his command was way off.”

San Diego’s Brett Wallace hit his third pinch-hit homer of the season in the eighth. It was contest’s eighth homer, which tied the single-game mark at Petco Park.

Shields surrendered his second lead of the game in the fifth inning when the Dodgers pushed the tying run across.

Shortstop Jimmy Rollins scored to make it 3-3 when third baseman Corey Seager reached on a fielder’s choice. Rollins had doubled and advanced on walks to first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and second baseman Chase Utley.

In the third inning second baseman Jedd Gyorko hit a double that became a home run. It was initially thought the ball ricocheted off the top of the left-field wall, but after a 1:50 review, it was ruled a homer, putting the Padres ahead 3-2.

The Padres seized a 2-1 lead on right fielder Matt Kemp’s two-run homer in the first inning. Kemp’s blast, his 17th of the year, drove in third baseman Yangervis Solarte after he walked.

Shields has been haunted by the home run ball this season and that was true against the Dodgers.

Left fielder Carl Crawford gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead in the first when hitting a homer deep in the right-field bleachers.

In the second, right fielder Schebler redirected a Shields changeup 443 feet for a solo homer to tie the game, 2-2. It was the 28th home run allowed by Shields, tied for the third-most in major leagues.

NOTES: Padres INF Wil Myers (wrist) was activated from the disabled list and started at first base Friday. ... San Diego RHP Brandon Maurer (shoulder) suffered a setback on his rehabilitation and has ceased throwing . ... Padres SS Jedd Gyorko hit in the No. 2 hole for the third time this season. ... One night after his major league debut when he played shortstop, Corey Seager started at third base for the Dodgers on Friday. ... Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he met with RHP Mat Latos in wake of Latos’ criticism of Mattingly pulling him from Thursday’s game. ... Mattingly said it might be difficult for OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) to return before the end of the season.