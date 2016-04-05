Dodgers post record-setting shutout win over Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Lefty Clayton Kershaw was on the right side of history as the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded the biggest Opening Day shutout win in baseball history, routing the San Diego Padres 15-0 Monday.

While Kershaw, who threw seven innings of one-hit ball, was collecting goose eggs, the Padres were producing one.

“No one wants to come out and lay an egg on Opening Day and get beat 15-0,” Padres manager Andy Green said.

Manager Dave Roberts won in his debut, prevailing over another rookie manager in Green.

Kershaw (1-0) has long been a tough draw for the Padres. He is 5-0 in his past seven starts against San Diego with wins in five of his past seven outings at Petco Park.

Kershaw, who last lost to the Padres on June 21, 2013, was touched for a clean two-out single by John Jay in the third inning. Kershaw struck out nine, walked one and retired the final 13 batters he faced.

“We just kept adding on and adding on,” Kershaw said. “For me, it was just trying to have quick innings.”

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was never threatened, as the Padres failed to put a runner in scoring position.

“He threw a very good game and once he got his momentum, he was difficult to handle,” Green said.

The Dodgers, who have won seven straight against the Padres, jumped to a 3-0 lead after three innings. They pulled away with a five-run sixth that chased Tyson Ross.

”I made a lot of mistakes and got the ball up over the plate,“ Ross said. ”This is on me. I didn’t execute my pitches. I’ve got to get back to being a ground-ball machine. It wasn’t a good result.

“But in the grand scheme of things, it’s one loss in 162 games. It was a lopsided score and all that but the big thing is with what happened today, is it’s just a loss.”

Adrian Gonzalez had three RBIs and three hits, and A.J. Ellis added three RBIs. Chase Utley and Corey Seager each had two RBIs. Utley, batting leadoff, also had three hits. The Dodgers, who finished with 17 hits, had six for extra bases, five doubles and a triple.

Ross (0-1) struggled in his first career Opening Day start. He exited after 5 1/3 innings, having surrendered eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits. He struck out five, walked one, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch.

The Padres’ rebuilt bullpen wasn’t much better than Ross, as the Dodgers added three runs in the seventh and four in the eighth.

It was the worst opening-day loss in the Padres’ 48 seasons and set a franchise mark for most runs allowed in an opener.

For Roberts, who received a postgame Gatorade and water shower from Gonzalez and Puig, it was a sweet opening act.

“It was a good day, obviously,” Roberts said. “A lot of good things that happened. Obviously it starts with Kersh and the tone that he sets. Him going out there and getting after guys. That first inning, when you’ve got No. 1s going against each other, you don’t expect to get that many hits and score that many runs.”

Kershaw was just as happy for Roberts as he was for himself.

“I‘m excited,” he said. “I knew one guy’s going to get their first one today. I‘m just glad it was our guy. It’s got to be special for him to get his first one out of the way and now it’s just kind of baseball.”

It was the kind of day Roberts, a one-time 28th-round pick, dreamed about. But he also kept it in perspective.

”It’s still one win and it’s still one loss,“ Roberts said. ”I‘m just happy with the way we played today.

“Opening Day is always special and when you can get a win it’s great. And the way we won today in this fashion against a great pitcher like Tyson Ross, you’ve got to do a lot of things right.”

NOTES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made his managerial debut at Petco Park where he was the Padres’ bench coach the past two seasons. Roberts is the 10th Dodgers manager since the team moved to Los Angeles and is the 28th manager in franchise history. ... Announcer Vin Scully started his 67th and final season broadcasting the game from San Diego. Scully, 88, seldom travels with the team. ... LHP Hyun-Jim Ryu (shoulder) will throw a batting practice session late this week. ...Padres RHP Tyson Ross was the team’s fourth different Opening Day pitcher in four years. ... San Diego has 17 players on the roster that were not on it to start 2015.